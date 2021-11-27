Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

This wasn’t the message Wisconsin or our nation needed to hear, even if the jury correctly followed the law.
Teenager Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges Friday in the fatal shootings of two people — Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 — and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28, during a chaotic night in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.
The deadly violence followed protests, rioting and arson in response to the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white officer.
The disappointing verdict is sure to embolden militant people who seek to take the law into their own hands. It also could increase and complicate self-defense claims if more people carry — and use — firearms in the streets. That’s a scary prospect.
But further violence in response to the verdict won’t help anyone. Our civil society must remain calm — in Kenosha, in Madison and across the country.
Rittenhouse is no hero, as some of his defenders pretend. He behaved like a vigilante and didn’t deserve to walk free, given his recklessness. Yet the law, unfortunately, skews in favor of shooters who claim self-defense. That needs to change.
Rittenhouse, then 17, wasn’t making anyone safer by parading through crowds of angry people with a semiautomatic rifle strapped to his chest and, according to prosecutors, pointing it at people before the conflict escalated.
What Rittenhouse and other gun-toting, self-appointed “protectors” of Kenosha needed to hear from our court system is that they are not the judge and jury when things go awry. The answer to unrest, including the torching of homes and vehicles, is a well-trained police force and the National Guard.
One of the men Rittenhouse killed (Rosenbaum) was acting odd and aggressive when Rittenhouse shot him. Another victim swung and hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard after Rosenbaum was shot. The third victim had a gun.
Yet Rittenhouse wasn’t an innocent bystander, and some of his victims assumed he was an active shooter who needed to be stopped, prosecutors said. Rittenhouse was engaging passersby with his abrupt and threatening behavior. Much of the case hinged on whether Rittenhouse had provoked the others. If carrying an AR-15 down a crowded street isn’t provocative, what is?
— Wisconsin State Journal
The 2017 tax cuts were a boondoggle that will cost America for years, all so the GOP could reward its wealthy benefactors. The claim that the cuts would pay for themselves through economic growth was always bunk; the cuts are now estimated to add almost $2 trillion to the deficit over a decade.
But the Republican coddle-the-rich plan did include one reasonable provision: A cap of $10,000 on the amount that taxpayers could deduct from their federal taxes based on what they pay in state taxes. It takes a good deal of wealth to rack up a $10,000 state tax bill, so that provision would only hit the rich. Democrats alleged that the provision was meant to punish blue states like New York and California, which have both lots of rich people and high state taxes.
But whatever the dark motives behind it, the provision made sense. The cap constituted one bright spot in what was otherwise a collection of mostly bad ideas.
Unfortunately, a provision raising that cap to $80,000 is currently included in President Joe Biden’s social spending and climate bill that passed the House on Nov. 19 — mainly because powerful Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York want the cap raised in order to placate their wealthy constituents and keep their current state tax structures in place.
That provision might serve Schumer but not the country. The Democrats’ often-wrong left flank is right on this one. “You can’t be a political party that talks about demanding the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes and then end up with a bill that gives large tax breaks to many millionaires,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. “You can’t do that. The hypocrisy is too strong. It’s bad policy, it’s bad politics.”
For proof of what bad politics it is, consider this quote from none other than Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee: “If you look at the amount of money they are going to give to rich people, it’s staggering.”
America already has one party that coddles the rich. It doesn’t need a second one. The Senate should revamp the bill to leave the cap alone.
— St. Louis Post-Disptach
In our dispiriting time of widespread, never-ending, and hyper-charged disinformation and conspiracy theorizing — which has driven millions of Americans to reject the life-saving COVID vaccine or accept falsehoods about stolen elections — it is very rare for peddlers of harmful fabrications to see a shred of justice.
That’s what makes it extra sweet to see ghoul Alex Jones, a proud pioneer of lies who has spent decades slinging wild accusations to millions for financial profit and political gain, to finally be held to account for the hateful and harmful garbage he spews. A Connecticut court ruling means that the demented conspiracist has now lost all four defamation cases brought against him by family members of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, where a gunman with an assault rifle massacred 20 first graders and six adults.
With the horrifying crime scene still fresh and the nation reeling over an unspeakable atrocity, the detestable radio host launched into ludicrous rants claiming that the shooting had been staged and the people involved were “crisis actors,” phony claims which led to his gullible supporters hounding grieving parents in the vilest terms imaginable. When it became clear that legal consequences were possible, Jones tried to walk his comments back, but it was too late.
Ever the contrarian, he still refused to turn over documents related to the suit, causing his loss by default. Even better. He won’t get to use the courts as a stage to continue the sideshow and cause these families more pain. After years of spouting sewage without significant repercussions, even being rewarded for it with fame and the support of Donald Trump, Jones will get hit in the only place he seems to truly care about: his wallet.
The final amount that this parasite will have to pay will be decided next year by juries of his peers, if there are such people. As to the dollar number, we hope it’s, as he might say, outrageous.
— New York Daily News