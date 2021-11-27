Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

— St. Louis Post-Disptach

In our dispiriting time of widespread, never-ending, and hyper-charged disinformation and conspiracy theorizing — which has driven millions of Americans to reject the life-saving COVID vaccine or accept falsehoods about stolen elections — it is very rare for peddlers of harmful fabrications to see a shred of justice.

That’s what makes it extra sweet to see ghoul Alex Jones, a proud pioneer of lies who has spent decades slinging wild accusations to millions for financial profit and political gain, to finally be held to account for the hateful and harmful garbage he spews. A Connecticut court ruling means that the demented conspiracist has now lost all four defamation cases brought against him by family members of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, where a gunman with an assault rifle massacred 20 first graders and six adults.

With the horrifying crime scene still fresh and the nation reeling over an unspeakable atrocity, the detestable radio host launched into ludicrous rants claiming that the shooting had been staged and the people involved were “crisis actors,” phony claims which led to his gullible supporters hounding grieving parents in the vilest terms imaginable. When it became clear that legal consequences were possible, Jones tried to walk his comments back, but it was too late.