Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

King would never give upMartin Luther King Jr. preached both urgency and patience — nonviolent perseverance in the face of fire hoses, dogs, beatings, lynchings. Every second of marginalization was intolerable. Yet it took a decade after King’s 1955 Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott for Congress to approve the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

These days, compassion across political and social disagreements appears to be disappearing. Abhorrent beliefs are hardening rather than softening. Americans increasingly refuse to venture outside their bubbles — physical and virtual zones of the like-minded that are filled with varying amounts of misinformation. Thus, a once-in-a-century pandemic is exacerbated by people who refuse to accept miracle vaccines and the politicians who pander to them.

A disturbingly large number of voters, concentrated on the right, now believe that anti-democratic violence is acceptable. And, most important for King’s legacy, the political system is failing to protect the voting rights of minorities in the United States.

The Supreme Court in 2013 gutted the Voting Rights Act. Republican-run states have since passed waves of laws that are designed to make voting harder, with a disproportionate impact on minority communities. There was once a bipartisan commitment in Congress to protect all Americans’ voting rights. Now, Republicans block bills that would impose modest minimum standards for voting access and they balk at efforts to repair the Voting Rights Act they once overwhelmingly supported. King would not have lost hope. He would have kept working. “The road ahead is not altogether a smooth one. There are no broad highways that lead us easily and inevitably to quick solutions. But we must keep going,” he declared in Montgomery in 1965.

It is crucial to seize every opportunity for progress, even if it feels small and insufficient in the moment. Some opponents to the voting access bills have expressed interest in insulating the election process from partisans who would subvert the results. As important as enabling Black Americans to vote is ensuring that their votes are counted over the objections of those seeking to label their ballots illegitimate.

If there is an opportunity to make even a small amount of progress, leaders of conscience must seize it. Then they should redouble their efforts — in towns, cities, counties, states, the courts and Congress — to do more. King’s hope for the future was not an invitation for complacency. The arc of the moral universe will not bend itself.

— The Washington Post

* * *

Biden bureaucracy bungling 5G rolloutIt’s hard to know which is more messed up these days — air transportation, or the Biden administration. As another case in point, consider the clash between airlines and wireless carriers over 5G.

Verizon and AT&T said Tuesday they’ll delay a 5G rollout planned for Wednesday after airlines complained it would disrupt flights across the country. President Biden took credit for preventing anarchy in the skies, though his administration created the mess.

At issue is the C-band spectrum that carriers plan to use to blanket metro areas with 5G. Carriers paid the U.S. government $80 billion for this valuable spectrum, but the Federal Aviation Administration now won’t let them use it. The agency says the signals could potentially interfere with plane altimeters that measure the distance to the ground.

The Federal Communications Commission reviewed these concerns and in March 2020 approved a plan that included a safe buffer between the bands occupied by altimeters and 5G. Some 20 months later, the FAA demanded to relitigate the FCC decision and took airlines and carriers hostage. If Verizon and AT&T didn’t pause their 5G rollout, the FAA would order flights grounded or diverted. AT&T and Verizon didn’t want to be blamed for that, so they twice agreed to scale back and delay their rollouts. Two weeks ago they struck a deal with the Transportation Department. The FAA said it wouldn’t ask for another delay. And if you believed that ...

On Sunday the FAA said it had cleared only 45% of U.S. commercial airplanes to land in low-visibility conditions at only 48 of the 88 airports it deemed at highest risk from potential 5G interference. This didn’t cover Boeing’s wide-bodied 777 and 787 models, which are flying in countries around the world with fewer 5G restrictions. This meant airlines would have to reroute or cancel thousands of flights. The disruptions would cause immediate havoc while forgone 5G service wouldn’t be felt by Americans. Wireless carriers would be blamed for the chaos, which is probably why they conceded Tuesday to more “voluntary” and “temporary” restrictions. The aviation industry and the FAA “have not utilized the two years they’ve had to responsibly plan for this deployment,” AT&T said. That’s far too charitable to the FAA and Transportation Department. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg rolled FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, who has supported the carriers’ 5G rollout behind the scenes. And now he and Mr. Biden are portraying their blundering as a diplomatic victory. This Administration needs less political spin and more competent governance.

— The Wall Street Journal

* * *

The coined bird singsThe image of celebrated poet Maya Angelou, a St. Louis native, will be the first to appear on a new line of quarters now being shipped by the U.S. Mint. Angelou, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the 1969 book “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” died in 2014 at age 86. The new quarter depicts her with outstretched arms as a bird flies behind her along with a sunburst background. “What a fitting tribute to have Dr. Maya Angelou become the first Black woman on the U.S. quarter,” former first lady Michelle Obama posted on Instagram. “She was a phenomenal woman whose comfort in her own skin made so many of us feel seen in ours.”

Other path-blazing women to be honored on the new coins will include the first woman astronaut, Sally Ride, and Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to become principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (the first woman Treasury secretary, by the way) praised the new options available with the currency’s redesign, presenting a “chance to say something about our country” with each new issue.

— St. Louis Post-Dispatch