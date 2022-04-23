Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

Alex Jones and accountabilityThe slug named Alex Jones who founded the lie factory called Infowars desperately wants to escape accountability for his heinous words and actions.

On April 18, just weeks after Jones dangled $120,000 each to Sandy Hook families who’ve won a defamation suit against him for repeatedly claiming the massacre of 20 children and six school staffers was a hoax (an offer they rightly rejected within hours)‚ InfoWars filed for bankruptcy, claiming to have $50,000 or less in assets and between $1 million to $10 million in liabilities. Two other affiliated entities, IWHealth and Prison Planet TV, had similar sob stories.

How can the same Jones who said he was ready to pay out more than $1.5 million to plaintiffs — a transparent bid to short-circuit discovery and a trial, which are now proceeding to determine damages despite the fact that Jones has already lost the suit by default judgment — later plead poverty? That’s for Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis to sort out.

We are confident that as she does, she will recognize that Jones pointedly did not seek bankruptcy protection on behalf of himself or Free Speech Systems, both of which are also named defendants in the lawsuit, and both of which are likely to continue to hold substantial assets. When it comes time for the peddler of poison to pay up, he can’t turn three of his pockets inside out while keeping two others buttoned shut.

The quest for justice continues for those psychologically tormented by being told their children were not in fact murdered, by being labeled crisis actors for mourning, by being hounded and chased by Jones’ maniacal followers.

A month ago, Jones was refusing even to submit to a deposition; Bellis set him straight by holding him in contempt and imposing a fine of $25,000 a day for each day he refused to comply. Last April 5 and 6, after being dunned 50 grand, Jones finally sat for lawyers — and got his penalty money back.

Limited bankruptcy protection? Perhaps. Immunity from consequences? Hell no.

Keep culture war propaganda out of schoolsLast year, a nationwide mental health survey found that a stunning 42% of LGBTQ youth considered suicide in the past year. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased teen suicides attempts overall, likely played a role in that.

But the survey of 35,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning individuals between the ages of 13 and 24 by The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on LGBTQ youth suicide prevention, points to other factors as well: 94% of those surveyed said recent politics had worsened their outlook and 75% said they had suffered some form of gender discrimination.

Under these circumstances, one would assume that parents, friends, relatives, neighbors, school personnel and anyone else who has regular contact with LGBTQ youth would be scrambling to find opportunities to comfort, to accept, to be inclusive and affirming. One small way that can be done is to display a rainbow flag, a symbol of pride in the gay community that has been around since the mid-1980s.

And then there is the Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education.

Last week, the school board in Carroll County, Maryland, voted to adopt a new policy regarding political symbols in school buildings in reaction to complaints by parents regarding the presence of the rainbow flag. To his credit, Steven Lockard, the school system’s superintendent, defended the recently donated flags to the board. The flags were given to county schools by Stephanie Brown, the parent of a 13-year-old reportedly bullied for her LGBTQ advocacy, and the Westminster chapter of the nonprofit Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. Brown had ample reason to be concerned about how tolerant the school system is of certain students: Three months ago, the same board set a policy on political conversation in the classroom that could penalize teachers who dare voice views that are not “aligned with the approved curriculum.”

If this kind of culture war reaction — with its customary antagonism toward a minority group, hostility toward educators and overall hysteria — sounds familiar, that’s because it’s become an essential part of what could best be described as the Trump Curriculum, the lesson plan promoted by former President Donald Trump and his adherents who seem happiest when they have parents frothing at the mouth.

High teen suicide rates are real. The kind of pro-pedophile “groomer” fearmongering that Trump wannabes like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have leveled at Disney and others for daring to criticize his “Don’t Say Gay” legislation is not. See the difference?

Have a conversation with neighbors raising vulnerable kids looking for acceptance to appreciate the importance of a symbol like the rainbow flag. Go listen to Gov. DeSantis if you prefer mind-numbing propaganda that would have you believe teachers seek only to indoctrinate children into their evil designs.

Much of Maryland has been spared this kind of hate speech. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan doesn’t traffic in it. Earlier this month on national television, Gov. Hogan described the DeSantis-Disney standoff as a “crazy fight” and a violation of free speech. We would go further.

Over and over again, the GOP strategy is to discomfort their core constituents, suburban whites (apparently who are straight) at the expense of minority groups. Today, it’s the rainbow flag. But it’s also a lot of chatter about “critical race theory” which would prefer that race relations never be discussed, or if it must be, in the rosiest terms possible. In other words, don’t dare see in the economic and social disadvantages still plaguing communities of color, including Baltimore, any legacy of racial prejudice.

We don’t advocate for political indoctrination in public schools. But this doesn’t appear to be going on, at least not to any great extent. Are there certain ages when it’s more appropriate to discuss the details of sexual orientation and gender identity? Absolutely. And teachers are perfectly aware of this. That’s not the problem.

In Carroll County and elsewhere, the focus ought to be on introducing students to the realities of the world they live in — not just similarities we all share but differences as well. Doing so doesn’t require a witch hunt that would evict from the classroom rainbow flags, a potentially lifesaving symbol for kids in need of a safe space to learn. What is required is a better educated school board that won’t so quickly buy into the GOP culture war propaganda.

The wind picks upWind power blew through a milestone at the end of March as it produced more electricity than both coal and nuclear energy for the first time ever in U.S. history. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says that wind turbines in the continental U.S. produced 2,017 gigawatt-hours of electricity, making up 19% of U.S. energy on March 29 and only surpassed by natural gas with 31% on the same date. Nuclear energy also produced 19% of electricity, while coal produced 17%.

Until that point, wind power had yet to beat coal and nuclear energy on the same day. On average, the wind usually produces the least amount of electricity each month, but now all indicators for this clean energy producer are blowing in the right direction.

