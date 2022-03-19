Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

Full accounting needed of nation’s COVID responseThere’s no great way to mark the exact moment when the pandemic began in the U.S. Was it when the first domestic case of COVID-19 was confirmed? Was it the day when the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary declared SARS-CoV-2 a public health emergency? Or was it when the first death from COVID was reported on U.S. soil?

The best marker may be the day that then-President Donald Trump declared a national emergency — March 13, 2020. It was a Friday, the end of a scary week of news about the alarming spread of the new and deadly coronavirus, and the announcement precipitated a cascade of actions from coast to coast intended to “flatten the curve.”

We wish that the second anniversary of that momentous day in U.S. history was an occasion to celebrate. Though many restrictions have ended, the pandemic is not over. Tens of thousands of new cases are reported every day, and more than 30,000 Americans are hospitalized with serious cases of COVID-19. Nearly 1 million people in this country have died from COVID-19, and more than a thousand continue to die each day. Millions of Americans are struggling with long-term effects of infection.

Still, the latest acute phase of the pandemic seems to be waning. The rate of transmission is dropping and state and federal officials have appropriately turned their attention to planning for the long term. This is essential, because scientists expect COVID-19 to be with us indefinitely.

At this time, as health officials consider whether the disease is moving toward an endemic stage, it’s appropriate to look back at the state and federal response. Not as an exercise in blame — there’s been enough of that over the last two years to fill a book — but a comprehensive, clear-eyed examination similar to that done by the 9/11 commission.

Many elected officials complained during the chaotic months in the first year of the pandemic that there was no playbook for them to follow. They were right. The last viral pandemic of the same scale as COVID-19 happened more than a 100 years earlier, at a time when record keeping and disease reporting were spotty and decades before the creation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But we can’t bank on being safe from another major global viral outbreak until 2122. We owe it to our future selves and our children to do what we can to help them survive the next pandemic.

No one wants to admit mistakes, but a look back will require an honest inventory of the U.S. failures and successes. Happily there’s bipartisan support for such an endeavor as part of the PREVENT Pandemics Act introduced in January by Sens. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Richard Burr, R-N.C. Among other things, the bill would establish a 12-member task force modeled on the 9/11 commission that would examine both the origins of the virus and the federal and state responses.

That’s good, but the task force must do more than assess testing and tracing capabilities, supply chains, travel bans and vaccine development. It must seek to address the most vexing failure of the pandemic: the inequity of the impact. By every measure — economic loss, sickness and death — low-income and communities of color were hit harder by the pandemic than others. While it’s important to shore up the national stockpile of critical medical supplies, we must also examine the holes in the social safety net exposed by COVID-19.

—Los Angeles Times

Farewell to a pastry maestroThank goodness baby boomers didn’t know then what they know now. Otherwise, eating the seductive treasures found in a box of Entenmann’s would have been an even guiltier pleasure.

White flour has bad carbs and no nutritional value worth talking about. Refined white sugar? Don’t even ask. And gluten — ewww!

Of course, for boomers indulging their sweet tooth, ignorance was bliss. There was no guilt, only pleasure to be found in that fudge iced golden cake, the chocolate fudge iced cake — chocolate on chocolate, a double hit! — that cherry cheese danish and those hot cross buns. What did we forget? The crumb coffee cake — at one point, Frank Sinatra put in a weekly order. The pecan Danish twist. The glazed donuts and the marble loaf cake.

We owe it all to Charles Entenmann and his family. Entenmann, 92, died last month in Hialeah, Florida. He was the last of three brothers who, along with their mother, Martha, produced some of the best known baked goods in the country.

More than a century earlier, his German grandfather got the ball rolling — pun intended — in Brooklyn, baking ... rolls.

After a move out to Bay Shore out on the Island, the company expanded and Charles and his bros eventually took over. He was a stickler for consistency. “The two-millionth piece of cake must not only be good — it must be as good as the first,” he told The New York Times in 1976. That was two years before his family sold the company to uber-manufacturer Warner-Lambert. And now, Entenmann’s is owned by Bimbo Bakeries USA, a division of a Mexican company. (Sara Lee is in its portfolio, too.)

Of course, there have been updates. That cellophane window on top of the box is gone — supply-chain issues, Bimbo says. And designer coffee flavors have been added.

But back in the day, Entenmann’s confections were not gourmet, they were not artisanal and they definitely weren’t locally sourced — unless you lived on Long Island.

But they made us fat and happy.

—Miami Herald

Real election shenanigansIn Mesa County, Colorado, the top elections official turns out to be an ardent Trump supporter who takes her cues on election fraud from a pillow salesman who insists that the 2020 election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump.

Amid GOP outcry over such trumped-up nonsense, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters took it upon herself to tamper with local voting machines, according to a 10-count criminal indictment. The indictment includes attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and identity theft.

She is alleged to have conspired to tamper with voting machines to secure confidential information, which she planned to distribute to unauthorized people.

Peters is running as a Republican in the statewide race to become secretary of state — the job that would empower her to oversee all elections in Colorado. The state GOP has asked her to withdraw her candidacy.

—St. Louis Post-Dispatch