Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

Biden neglects Haiti crisis at his own perilHaiti passed a grim milestone in February, when the traditional presidential inauguration day came and went with no president taking the oath of office, no realistic prospect of presidential elections, and no established consensus on how to restore some semblance of functioning democracy in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country. Meanwhile, the Biden administration props up an interim prime minister whose writ, so far as it runs, is to preside over a government with no claim to legitimacy.

That prime minister, Ariel Henry, was named to the job by President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated two days later, before Henry could be sworn in. On Feb. 7, Moïse’s term expired. Henry has said he will organize elections this year, but that promise is empty, given how far-fetched it is that balloting could be staged amid rampant insecurity and the current power vacuum.

A potentially hopeful sign was the emergence last year of a coalition of civic organizations that proposes installing an interim government for two years, after which elections would be held. The coalition, which calls itself the Montana Accord, after a hotel in the capital where it meets, consists of political parties, faith groups, professional associations, human rights organizations and trade unions.

However broad-based, the coalition has no more constitutional legitimacy than does Henry. Moreover, its plan to run the country with a prime minister plus a five-member council exercising presidential powers is unwieldy, to say the least. Even if it assumed power by some unforeseeable means, there is no credible prospect that it would establish control over the nearly 15,000-member police force, which is rife with corruption. Without that, chances are nil that it could stabilize Haiti, mount elections and resuscitate the economy.

The country of more than 11 million has just a handful of elected officials, the terms of scores of others having expired in the absence of elections. Henry took office largely on the strength of support from a U.S.-led group of ambassadors. But the government and national institutions are in shambles.

Moreover, Henry’s commitment to bring Moïse’s killers to justice has proved not just hollow but suspicious after a report that he was in contact with a key suspect before and just after the assassination. Although signs point to the involvement of drug-trafficking figures in the president’s killing, most of the kingpins who have been implicated remain at liberty. Haiti’s own authorities have made no meaningful progress in the murder investigation. Meanwhile, according to The Post, U.S. prosecutors, who allege that the killing was partly planned in the United States, have charged two suspects and are seeking the extradition of a third.

The Biden administration has ruled out sending troops, instead paying lip service to finding a Haitian-led exit from the crisis. If there is such a way out — a big if — it might consist in a consensus between the Montana Accord coalition and Henry’s own forces. Forging such an agreement should be high on the Biden administration’s agenda. But there is little sign Washington is paying attention to events in the impoverished country — despite its long history of devolving into crises that then become impossible to ignore.

— The Washington Post

Serial numbers on ‘ghost guns’ overdueDespite some extremist groups’ misguided legal efforts, it remains extraordinarily difficult to legally purchase firearms in New York City.

So what’s an enterprising domestic abuser, drug dealer, or would-be shooter to do? The easy option is to purchase what’s called a ghost gun, essentially a disassembled weapon that does not technically count as a firearm, at least not until it is put together in as little as a half hour.

Not only is this as simple as buying a TV or a toaster online, it is perfectly legal, sidestepping gun laws and allowing malefactors to wield instruments that carry no serial numbers and are virtually untraceable no matter what a background check would have turned up for them. Once a trigger is pulled, they fire just like any other, no matter where they came from.

This long-standing loophole has made a mockery of our efforts to control the spread of these lethal tools, culminating in atrocities like the April 10 murder of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo in the Bronx. The share of ghost guns used in crimes remains low but is rising, driven by the smuggling crackdowns and the relative ease of obtaining them.

With President Joe Biden’s announcement of a new federal rule clarifying that serial numbers must be included on components known as frames and receivers regardless of whether they’re affixed to the rest of a gun, as well as establishing the kits as firearms themselves for enforcement purposes, we can work to stem this trickle before it becomes an avalanche.

Along with promises to increase federal enforcement and the announcement of a new nominee to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the president is signaling that these workarounds won’t be tolerated. It’s too late to save Angellyh, but we can keep other families from feeling that immense pain.

— New York Daily News

This isn’t ‘building character’The head of a Christian academy in Louisiana taped overly talkative students’ mouths shut with packing tape. He called it “building character.” Authorities who had him arrested called it child abuse.

As reported in The Washington Post, Pastor John Raymond, the founder and headmaster of the Lakeside Christian Academy in Slidell, Louisiana, defended his actions on the school’s website. According to his own account, Raymond told the five students, “We can either go downstairs and call your parents and you can wait in the lobby to be suspended, or you can get tape on your mouth and learn how to be quiet during class.” All five, he said, chose the tape.

State child-welfare officials lodged a complaint with police, who arrested Raymond on charges of cruelty to juveniles.

The parents of three of the kids pressed charges. Raymond, in a subsequent public letter, claimed the parents of the other two kids “are completely supportive of the discipline that took place,” adding: “Building character in teenage boys can be difficult.” Character in headmasters, too, apparently.

— St. Louis Post-Dispatch