Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

Whatever Biden does, he’s got less than 12 months to produce results strong enough to convince voters that his party knows what it’s doing.

US should do more to address vet suicidesThanking a veteran every day would be a good start to a better country. Taking an additional step, though, could help save lives.

The United States continues to fail in addressing the ongoing epidemic of suicide by active-duty members of the military and veterans. Since the 2001 terrorist attacks, 7,057 members of the armed forces have died in combat operations. Over the same period, an estimated 30,177 active-duty personnel and veterans have taken their own lives. Veterans account for 22,261 of those deaths.

Americans who die by suicide use guns about half the time, but the rate for veterans is 70%. Of course, using a gun is often lethal. One of the ways to interrupt suicide is to remove guns from troubled people. But this is especially difficult for veterans. Suggestions have included locking the guns in a house or storing them with a friend, relative or local gun club until the risk of suicide has passed.