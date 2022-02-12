Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

Even Canadians have had it with mandatesCanadian truckers opposed to a COVID-19 vaccination mandate used their rigs on Monday to block the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, the busiest international land-border crossing in North America.

This latest act in a weeklong show of civil disobedience is more akin to political life in France or the U.S. That it happened in restrained Canada is a signal to the political class across the West: Large swaths of humanity are done with COVID-19 restrictions, mandates and excessive meddling in their lives. They want to go back to making their own health-risk assessments.

The Ambassador Bridge, which carries some $323 million in goods daily in cross-border trade and an estimated $137 billion last year, reopened Tuesday morning. Yet truckers continue their protest in Ottawa, which is disturbing the peace and worse in that usually peaceable Canadian capital.

The truckers should be prosecuted if they break the law, as we argued for Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matters protesters on the left. But as the omicron virus shows itself to be less lethal and positive test rates fall, the truckers are sending a message to democratic governments that it’s time for the pandemic emergency orders to end.

For two years the truckers were classified as “essential” workers and therefore exempt from vaccine mandates. An estimated 85% of them are vaccinated. Yet Liberal Party Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who heads a minority government, has chosen this moment to order that truckers be vaccinated if they want to cross back into the country from the U.S.

The Canadian left is sneering at the truckers and their supporters, suggesting they’re nothing more than right-wing Trumpians. Mr. Trudeau has smeared them as “a few people shouting and waving swastikas.” But the push-back against COVID-19 overreach has gone global.

In January police fired water cannons at an estimated 50,000 European protesters in Brussels registering their exhaustion with restrictions and mandates. Since December protesters have gone to the streets elsewhere in Europe and in New Zealand and Australia.

A majority of Canadians don’t support the Ottawa protests, according to polls. But a recent survey by the Angus Reid Institute found that a majority favors lifting restrictions, suggesting the Trudeau mandate, which went into effect on Jan. 15, was a political miscalculation.

The lesson for the COVID-19 police is that when you’ve lost even Canadians, arguably the most law-abiding people on the planet, you’ve lost the political plot. Time to adopt a new strategy more tolerant of the need to return to life not dominated by pandemic fear and government commands.

—The Wall Street Journal

* * *

On ‘legitimate political discourse’

The Republican National Committee has officially decided that the mob riot at the Capitol was not lawless violence, but a reasonable public debate on constitutional nuances.

That was part of a resolution drafted by the RNC, when it condemned Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for joining the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, which the RNC refers to as a “Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

The party of Donald Trump supports vandals who smashed windows, assaulted police officers, ransacked offices, threatened lawmakers, and defecated on floors, a Trump-triggered strike on democracy that left five dead and 140 cops injured.

Apparently, the party that believes kneeling during the anthem desecrates the flag also thinks that using the flag to bludgeon a cop is “legitimate political discourse.”

It is also a vivid sign that Republicans believe the retention of power justifies deadly violence, so it is not unreasonable to ask of every member of the party of Trump — from Kevin McCarthy to the last goose-stepping back-bencher — whether they embrace such authoritarianism as their new creed.

Some Republicans had the sense to condemn the RNC language, including Sens. Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, and Bill Cassidy. The weekend of damage control included RNC chair Ronna McDaniel’s claim that the censure language referred to “discourse that had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol,” but she did not change one word in the carefully negotiated resolution, and she omits the fact that neither the committee nor federal prosecutors are targeting non-violent marchers.

So most Republicans have little choice but to perpetuate this New, Improved Lie about legitimate discourse, even though their last lie about stolen elections is helpless against a rising tide of accountability, prosecution, and a congressional investigation. Rebranding thugs as honest dissenters is going to be a difficult sell for Republicans going forward — because seditious conspiracy is not honest dissent — and judging by the polls, it will be challenging to remain tethered to Trump himself.

As Rep. Tom Malinowski told New Jersey Globe last week, “When a party officially declares a mob attack on cops and the Capitol ‘legitimate political discourse,’ they’ve all got to own it, or take a stand against it.”

Until then, Republican courage is embodied mostly by Cheney and Kinzinger, who defied their party’s intransigence by signing on to the J-6 committee — fully aware that they were putting their careers in jeopardy — and the choice they made was a monumental gesture of patriotism.

Cheney, the lodestar of the moment, calls GOP leaders “willing hostages,” and says she does “not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge.”

—The Star-Ledger, Newark, New Jersey

* * *

A viral scamTwo nurses in New York are being charged with forging coronavirus vaccination cards and entering the fake vaccinations into the state’s database. Julie DeVuono, owner and operator of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, and her employee, Marissa Urraro, face forgery charges. They allegedly made $1.5 million with the scam.

The two allegedly charged adults $220 apiece and $85 per child for fake records that would be filed to the New York State Immunization Information System database. The scam was interrupted when a record was filed into the database for one particular person who never received the vaccine: an undercover agent.

Just a month ago, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law criminalizing fake coronavirus vaccination cards.

—St. Louis Post-Dispatch