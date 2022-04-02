Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

Supreme Court needs code of ethics

Those who care about the integrity of the Supreme Court should be cautious in advocating for a mandated code of ethics. The highest court in our land should not need a lesson in ethical standards, right?

And yet it's tempting. Of special concern at the moment is Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving member of the court. His failure to recuse himself from a recent ruling on White House records is fueling the kind of skepticism toward the court and its impartiality that the justices claim to abhor.

That case concerned efforts by former President Donald Trump to block the release of records surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Although not among the records involved in that dispute, a couple of dozen text messages related to the effort to overturn the election have come to light between Mark Meadows, Trump's last chief of staff, and Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist who happens to be married to Justice Thomas. In those texts following the 2020 election, Ginni Thomas exhorted Meadows to keep up the fight, stall for time, and stop President-elect Joe Biden from assuming office.

It's no surprise that Trump's team wanted to keep records private. But it is surprising, and disturbing, that when the Supreme Court refused the ex-president's request, one justice registered his dissent: Clarence Thomas.

The standards that apply to every other kind of federal judge make clear that jurists must stand aside when a case presents them with a conflict of interest, or when it even appears to do so.

Thomas' defenders insist that he is free of any conflicts. They make the reasonable point that the activities of a justice's spouse should not be presumed to render him or her incapable of an impartial judgment.

Their argument becomes tenuous, though, when it concerns the mere appearance of a conflict.

Consider this excerpt from the commentary included in the Code of Conduct for United States Judges: "A judge must avoid all impropriety and appearance of impropriety. This prohibition applies to both professional and personal conduct."

If Clarence Thomas were an ordinary federal judge, he would be in clear violation of the code of conduct. A reasonable person could easily conclude that his desire to protect the records — an inclination that put him at odds with every other member of the court — reflected a wish to protect his spouse. His failure to recuse himself in such a case brings the integrity of the court into doubt.

As professor Veronica Root Martinez of Notre Dame Law School argued in 2020, the Supreme Court depends for its authority on its perceived integrity. "The Supreme Court has power because we have all chosen to submit to its power," she wrote. "It has no army. It cannot enforce its own pronouncements. What it has is our perception that its rulings are legitimate, and because we view its work as legitimate, we comply."

To maintain and enhance that legitimacy, she says, the court should adopt a code of ethics. We agree.

Some in Congress would go further, and support legislation to impose such a code on the court. We stop short of that position, for two reasons: First, because the Supreme Court is a coequal branch of the federal government, and therefore should be kept as much as possible free of congressional control. Second, because the most eloquent expression of the high court's integrity would be for it to promulgate such a code itself.

Professional organizations — doctors, lawyers, journalists — police themselves. The Supreme Court should do the same, openly and transparently. And if Clarence Thomas needs to be held accountable, the court itself should do it.

—Star Tribune, Minneapolis

The assault you didn't hear about

On March 10, prosecutors allege, a 26-year-old woman named Lauren Pazienza, of Port Jefferson, New York, quickly shoved Barbara Maier Gustern, 87, to the ground on West 23rd Street in Manhattan and then took off as the older woman lay bleeding on the sidewalk.

Gustern, a renowned Broadway vocal coach on her way to watch one of her students, died of the needless injuries. Pazienza, whom prosecutors allege had just argued with her boyfriend and was upset, then allegedly deleted her social media, turned off her phone and tried to go on the lam at her parents’ home.

Alas for Pazienza, cameras in the area of the incident picked out her face and she was recognized. And, on March 25, she appeared in court, charged with manslaughter. One day later, Gustern’s friends and former students filled a New York church and agonized over her death.

We point out this shove, which became a horrible crime, not to say that it is unique. Random attacks of all kinds are a terrifying reality of urban life. We bring it up in the context of an incident that occurred Sunday night at the Academy Awards, when actor Will Smith slapped the face of comedian Chris Rock. That aggressive act generated so many hot takes as to provoke nausea, most of which were designed to promote the agenda of the commentator.

Rock was not seriously harmed by the slap. Indeed, tickets to his upcoming concert tour have been rising in price, reflecting the uptick in his fame. And Smith didn’t suffer that much either. He was immediately surrounded by friends and his publicist, seemingly forgiven by Hollywood in an instant. Smith’s act was foolish and hubristic, but he’s apologized and both men will survive and prosper, we wager.

Not so Gustern, a fellow artist but not a celebrity. She died in the hospital in what was still her professional prime. There have not been so many hot takes on that.

Both incidents, it appears to us, were examples of people letting themselves get out of control, a single act of unpremeditated violence that spoke of extraordinary self-absorption. We cannot see inside the heads of either perpetrator, of course, to know fully what was going on. And opinions vary as to the validity of Rock’s joke on the Oscars stage.

But we cannot go around shoving or slapping people, either because they said something we did not like or were walking in our way. The person committing the assault rarely thinks of the potential consequences for the victim.

Both incidents are horrible. Only one of them, though, utterly destroyed two lives.

Smith and Rock remain very lucky men.

—Chicago Tribune

No deal, Alex Jones

Infowars host Alex Jones offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the 2012 massacre never happened. The families quickly rejected the offer as a "transparent and desperate attempt by Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook."

A Connecticut judge found Jones liable for damages in November, and a trial is planned to determine how much he should pay the families. And since Jones is evading a deposition order, the judge plans to fine him $25,000 for every day he fails to show. This profiteer of pain deserves to lose everything he's got.

—St. Louis Post-Dispatch