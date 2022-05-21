Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

Resist the mainstreaming of hate

Ten people were murdered at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday by an alleged white supremacist who believed in the "great replacement theory," an absurd racist ideology that claims there is a plot to replace white Americans with people of color.

It is yet another massacre fueled by a formerly fringe belief that has found a mainstream foothold thanks to irresponsible pundits and political opportunists on the right.

We must all do our part to fight back against these abhorrent views, in our communities and in our parties. Washington Republicans — of a moderate and independent bent — have an opportunity to lead the way against this vile ideology that has steadily creeped its way into their party.

Roughly 1 in 3 Americans believe there are efforts to replace native-born citizens with immigrants for electoral gains and that more immigration is leading to native-born Americans losing economic, political and cultural influence, according to polling from The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Fear of the stranger, of the unknown, of losing power are sadly human thoughts — ones that no political party has a lock on. But conservatives are being fed a steady diet of misinformation and hate by many who would exploit that fear for political gain.

Media figures such as Ann Coulter, and Fox News' Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, have helped legitimize this paranoid delusion, while some GOP leaders have made the bet that stoking racial animosity will keep them in power.

Just last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shamelessly tried to capitalize on the shortage of baby formula by pitting immigrant kids against "our children." Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has courted white nationalists in her bid for higher office. Former President Donald Trump callously said there were "good people" among a Charlottesville crowd who had earlier chanted "Jews will not replace us." He also falsely blamed immigrants voting illegally for his electoral loss.

Theirs is a cynical ploy with a rising body count.

Washington Republicans are no strangers to taking a principled stance. U.S. Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, and Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, bravely stood up against Trump, voting for his impeachment after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. State GOP leaders, such as J.T. Wilcox and former Secretary of State Kim Wyman, have spoken out against election fraud conspiracies.

Herrera Beutler and Newhouse are under enormous pressure, fighting for their political futures from Trump-endorsed challengers to their right, but they have a responsibility to speak up.

Republicans of conscience can either take their inspiration from people such as Mark Esper, William Barr and John Bolton — all Trump aides who stood quietly by his side only to rebuke him later — or someone like John McCain. The late U.S. senator from Arizona famously pulled the microphone away from a woman to defend his opponent, Barack Obama, from racist claims during the 2008 presidential race.

McCain, of course, lost. But he stood up when it mattered, regardless of the consequences. Republicans cannot wait for the next Pittsburgh, the next El Paso or the next Buffalo.

They need to stand up now.

— The Seattle Times

* * *

SCOTUS correct in Cruz case

Imagine a successful small-business owner who wants to run for Congress. To jump-start his campaign, he might lend it some money. Once fundraising gets going, it can pay him back. But the law says donations arriving after Election Day may repay only $250,000 of candidate debt. If the businessman loans his campaign more than that amount, he’s taking a real financial risk.

That was true until Monday, when the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in FEC v. Cruz that the repayment cap, passed as part of the McCain-Feingold mess of 2002, is unconstitutional. Sen. Ted Cruz advanced his 2018 campaign $260,000, leaving him $10,000 short after Election Day. As Chief Justice John Roberts writes for the Court’s majority, this restriction “inhibits candidates from loaning money to their campaigns in the first place, burdening core speech.”

It’s more than a theoretical worry: More than 90% of campaign debt is candidate loans, per the Federal Election Commission. Since 2002, Chief Justice Roberts says, “the percentage of loans by Senate candidates for exactly $250,000 has increased tenfold,” which suggests that people are trying to stay under the cap. Political competition is in the public interest, and the Chief adds that self-funding is “especially important for new candidates and challengers.”

Justice Elena Kagan, writing in dissent for the Court’s three liberals, defends the law’s merits. “Political contributions that will line a candidate’s own pockets, given after his election to office, pose a special danger of corruption,” she says. “The candidate has a more-than-usual interest in obtaining the money (to replenish his personal finances), and is now in a position to give something in return.” She also argues that the repayment limitation doesn’t affect Mr. Cruz’s ability to self-fund, only his opportunity to get money back from donors.

Yet Chief Justice Roberts replies that the government “is unable to identify a single case of quid pro quo corruption in this context.” Individual donations are “capped at $2,900 per election,” and meaningful sums are publicly reported. The Chief quotes incumbent Senators who originally debated the repayment limit, saying high-minded things such as: “I would like to be able to have a level playing field so I could stay in the ball game.”

Justice Kagan’s view of perceived corruption in politics is expansive. She cites a YouGov poll, commissioned by the government, in which 81% of Americans said they believed that post-election donors would likely expect political favors in return. OK, but would the public feel the same way about regular pre-election donors? The survey didn’t ask.

The Chief’s opinion is a logical extension of the Court’s many precedents on free speech and campaign finance. But the Court’s liberals can’t seem to acknowledge this as a matter of stare decisis. It’s clear they’re willing to overturn those precedents as soon as they get the chance, which we hope for the sake of political free speech will be a long way off.

— The Wall Street Journal

* * *

Dictator? What dictator?

In election politics these days around the world, short memories seem to be a problem of epidemic proportions. In the Philippines, voters just elected Ferdinand Marcos as their new presumptive president. Not the infamous, corrupt and abusive dictator from the 1980s, but rather his see-no-evil son, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The son campaigned by blatantly whitewashing his father’s and mother’s past, treating those abuses as if they never existed — which seems like an invitation to start them anew. He beat his closest competitor by a more than 2 to 1 margin.

Ferdinand Marcos Sr. ruled with an iron fist for three decades until being forced into exile in 1986 during a popular revolution. The dictator’s most outspoken critic, Benigno Aquino, was shot dead upon being greeted by Marcos' military on a secure airport tarmac upon arrival from self-exile. After the Marcos family fled the country, all kinds of evidence surfaced of their corruption and abuses, which included photos of thousands of pairs of shoes Marcos’ wife, Imelda, collected.

Marcos Jr. campaigned by dismissing all of the family’s past as, essentially, fake news. And Filipino voters bought it. Thank goodness stuff like that only happens in far-away countries and never in sophisticated, mature democracies like the United States.

— St. Louis Post-Dispatch