Editorial roundup: Collected views from around the nation

Rebuilding Build Back BetterThe Democrats’ enormous tax and spending package, known as Build Back Better, has stalled in Congress with little hope of recovery in its present form. President Joe Biden said last week that he’d settle for enacting as much of it as possible. If the administration is willing to prioritize and apply sound fiscal policy, the result could be a better bill — or bills — with every chance of passing.

Although BBB identifies real problems and offers promising solutions, it’s expensive, complicated, and packed with budget gimmickry. A trimmed-down version, honestly accounted for, could improve on the original in crucial respects.

The plan’s most urgent proposals are aimed at climate change. They include generous new support for investments in clean energy, carbon abatement, and climate resilience — all badly needed. The 10-year cost is some $555 billion, a huge outlay by past standards but modest measured against the gravity of the problem.

The reform also aims to cut child poverty and widen opportunity for low-income families. It includes a big one-year increase in the child tax credit, from $2,000 to $3,600 for children 5 or under and $3,000 for those between 6 and 17, and allows parents without taxable income to claim the full amount. The 10-year cost of those changes — calculated on a permanent rather than temporary basis, as it should be — would be $1.6 trillion.

Finally, the bill also provides access to more affordable child care and universal free preschool, at a 10-year cost, again on a permanent basis, of some $750 billion.

All three elements are both valuable on the merits and politically plausible. The problem is that a candid accounting of even this pared-back plan would necessitate more revenue than the original envisioned. To bridge the gap, Biden should suggest trimming some of the outlays and looking elsewhere for additional funds.

One option is to cut the cost of a permanent expansion of the child tax credit — by increasing the credits to (say) $3,000 and $2,500, lowering the income threshold at which the benefit starts to phase out, and making the payments partially rather than fully refundable. Together with other adjustments, this could be done at half the cost of the Build Back Better formula, while still significantly reducing child poverty.

Combined with the originally proposed revenue raisers — a 15% minimum tax on corporate book income, a surtax of 5% on people with incomes above $10 million a year and 8% above $25 million, an extension of the existing 3.8% investment tax to individuals’ trade and business income, enhanced IRS enforcement, and more — this change to the child tax credit reform would be about enough to make the plan fully paid for.

The main thing is this: The most valuable parts of Build Back Better can be recast in a simpler and more fiscally responsible form. The new plan would still be ambitious by any standard, but it would look better to the moderate Democrats who balked at the original, and perhaps to a few open-minded Republicans as well. It would certainly make a lot more sense to voters — which means it would also stand a better chance of actually becoming law.

— Bloomberg Opinion

■ ■ ■

Book banning is

un-AmericanConservatives across the country are pressuring school libraries to remove books with LGBTQ content or content about people of color.

Liberals have called for books to banned be because of the use of racial epithets — as in “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn,” by Mark Twain — and themes of “white saviorism,” Axios.com reported Jan. 17.

We think that, in general, both sides of the aisle are wrong to be looking to ban books.

In the fall, Texas state Rep. Matt Krause, a Republican, released a list of about 850 books that he claimed “make students feel discomfort” due to their content about race and sexuality. Krause urged school libraries in Texas to report whether they had any of the books.

Unlike the claims by those who complain about being penalized for violating the rules on social-media platforms, the government deciding what books you can read is, in fact, censorship.

Ordinary citizens seeking to remove books from the library because they’re made uncomfortable are missing the entire point of a library: Books on all sorts of topics, with all sorts of viewpoints, including topics that make some people uncomfortable.

Especially those books.

For young minds, the school library is a chance to find another book in a favorite series or to explore a new interest.

Some of the books people are seeking to remove from their local school library don’t deal with controversial topics at all. Unless you consider skin color a controversial topic. We do not.

When you ban a book, written for children, about children who look like the young reader, what do you think that tells that child about how his or her school values them?

We do believe there’s a place for excluding from the elementary-school library books clearly intended for an older audience, and a place for drawing a line in the high school library between discussion of sexuality and sexual content that is indistinguishable from pornography.

But for adults to be looking to remove books from schools because they cause some people to be uncomfortable?

That’s the kind of talk we’d expect to find in totalitarian or authoritarian regimes, not in a country that guarantees freedom of speech, and of the press, in its foundational document. That, of course, is the Constitution.

—The Journal Times, Racine, Wisconsin

■ ■ ■

Judge disciplined for

bad judgmentAn Illinois judge was suspended Jan. 19 after he was caught on a hot mic making disparaging remarks about a defense attorney during the live online streaming of a case over which the judge was presiding.

The disparaging remarks were about defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean, who has handled some high-profile cases in the past. “Can you imagine waking up next to her every day? Oh, my God,” Judge William Raines stated to two state prosecutors. “… I couldn’t have a visual on that if you paid me.”

The two prosecutors laughed along with him and one offered a comment in support of his remark. Then the judge realized he was still streaming live. Oops.

The state’s attorney’s office apologized to Bonjean, but Raines was slow to admit wrongdoing.

Chief Judge Timothy Evans ordered Raines’ suspension and required him to receive sensitivity training and gender-bias counseling.

Further disciplinary measures are pending — but well-warranted.

— St. Louis Post-Dispatch