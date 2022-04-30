Editorial roundup: Collected views from around the nation

Lessons of COVID crisis shouldn’t be forgotten

The pandemic is almost over — we think. Not as a medical fact. COVID-19 will be around forever, just like the cold and the flu, but it no longer dominates our daily lives and politics. The Democrats’ mild reaction to last week’s court decision against mask mandates are among the many signs the American people are moving on.

On April 18, a judge in a federal district court ruled the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lacked the authority to impose its travel mask mandate, which covers planes, trains and mass transit. Most airlines dropped their requirements immediately. So did some government agencies, including Amtrak. In Pittsburgh, the Port Authority announced the end of masking only a few hours after the decision.

Some commentators squawked, but significantly, the Biden administration wavered. Even after announcing, after a multiday delay, that the Justice Department would appeal the ruling, the administration has thus far declined to seek a stay of the district court decision, which would bring back the mandate immediately. It’s clear Biden’s team does not want to resurrect it.

Some of that is politics. Democratic candidates don’t want to run against Republicans who can exploit voters’ mask-fatigue. That would not only rouse the Republican base, but also appeal to many centrist voters who feel enough is enough. These are voters Democrats need.

The development of vaccines and other medical treatments, and the ability of people to calculate risks to protect themselves and other, also have undermined COVID-19’s dominance in our public life.

So does the American people’s craving for normality. An Axios/Ipsos poll released this month showed only 1 in 11 Americans still believes COVID-19 is a “serious crisis.” Almost twice as many don’t think it’s a problem. Three of 4 Americans believe COVID-19 remains a problem, but one the nation can manage. More and more Americans are starting to live as they did before COVID-19.

Barring a new and very dangerous variant, the pandemic is no longer an overriding crisis. This gives us time to think about the ways we we can protect the public against disease without weakening or even destroying crucial aspects of American life. Americans have experienced the destructive cost and the inequity of lockdowns, for example. They have witnessed small businesses lost forever because the state forced them to close, while allowing big chains to stay open.

They have also witnessed the dangerous limitations of the creed of go-it-alone individualism.

The government — and the people themselves — made many mistakes that need to be acknowledged, and not repeated, when the next pandemic hits.

Wimbledon ban punishes the wrong Russians

The decision by Wimbledon officials to ban top stars from Russia and Belarus from this summer’s premier grass tennis tournament is short-sighted and unfair, even if it might satisfy those who want to bring maximum pressure to bear on leader Vladimir Putin for the atrocities his forces are committing in Ukraine.

A boycott of Russian exports and a massive freeze on Russia’s ability to engage in international banking are necessary to deny Putin the funds he needs to continue prosecuting his unprovoked war. But banning top-ranked tennis stars like men’s world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, among others, does nothing to help Ukraine and inflicts harm against athletes who appear to bear no responsibility for the Ukraine war.

The only useful purpose the ban might present would be to help awaken Russians to the reality of their nation’s crimes in Ukraine. When they see their favorite tennis players are banned, while they increasingly feel the pain of international economic sanctions, the potential rises for them to start challenging Putin’s propaganda and identify him, not the West, as the problem.

Few Russians so far have dared to speak out against Putin, perhaps because they know that doing so can lead to arrest. Some of his loudest critics have been imprisoned, poisoned, tortured or assassinated.

Wimbledon officials are expecting way too much if they were hoping that such a ban would bring Putin to his senses. Those players have families at home who could suffer if they were to speak out. Their assets could be seized. They themselves could face an arrest order should they go back home.

Wimbledon officials reportedly feared that a victory by Medvedev could be used by Putin to burnish his domestic image and tout Russian sports superiority at a time when its military has faced one humiliating defeat after another in Ukraine. The presentation of the trophy by the duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, would confer an inadvertent form of royal recognition for Putin and Russia.

But the net effect is to impose a form of collective punishment on all Russians in a way that resembles the distorted way the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel has led to Israeli professors being banned from U.S. academic appearances merely because they’re Israeli — regardless of where they stand on Israeli settlements or the military occupation of the West Bank.

China has, for years, been engaged in mass arrests and re-education its Uyghur population. The program is condemned worldwide, but if collective punishment is appropriate for Russians, could 1.4 billion Chinese be next?

The potential is limitless for inflicting punishment on people in autocratic countries who have no truly democratic way to choose their leaders. They don’t deserve punishment for the egregious actions their leaders take.

Melissa Lucio deserves a new trial

The ruling April 25 from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to spare Melissa Lucio’s life so her case can be reviewed in a way that affords her a fair defense, with the full airing of evidence available, was the right one and a victory for justice.

For 15 years, we have opposed the death penalty in Texas because the state’s history of exercising this power has been rife with error. There is a strong likelihood that innocent lives have been taken in the name of the people.

In Lucio’s case, the state risked diminishing every Texan by taking her life given the serious flaws leading to her confession to murder and in her trial.

We do not know whether Lucio, 53, is in fact guilty of murder in the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah. Evidence presented at trial and repeated on appeal is disturbing. It includes conclusions that Mariah was brutally battered — with bruises at various stages of healing, a bite mark on her back, an arm that had been broken for several weeks and with some of her hair pulled out at the time of her death.

The evidence in the case leads us to conclude that Mariah’s brief life was filled with torture and torment.

However, we also know that there is significant evidence that the investigation and the prosecution that led to Lucio’s conviction were substantially flawed, and that there is enough doubt about her guilt that she deserves a review of her case, which the appeals court has now granted her. The appeals court Monday cited claims that prosecutors used false testimony and suppressed evidence.

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators that led a growing chorus of people opposed to killing Lucio gives us some hope that, in time, Texans more broadly will ask whether the death penalty is ever appropriate in a human system of justice.

The state was ready to take the life of this woman. Yet, even within the ruling upholding her conviction, there were seeds of doubt.

As Texans, should we have had to wait until the 11th hour to prevent this killing?

