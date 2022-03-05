Editorial roundup: Collected views from around the nation

In State of the Union, Biden blew it

President Joe Biden is no Olaf Scholz. The new chancellor upended decades of center-left German defense and energy policy this week after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, and Biden had a similar opportunity in his State of the Union address Tuesday. He missed the moment. The president remained on the same policy course of his first year, albeit dressed up in new anti-inflation packaging.

More defense spending to meet the threats from autocrats? No.

A new appreciation for the contribution of fossil fuels to American and European security? Not a word.

A note that government spending contributed to the highest inflation in 40 years? Nope.

A word of praise for the private Pharma innovation that developed COVID therapies and vaccines? He proposed government price controls instead.

Biden did offer stirring support for Ukraine and its fight for freedom, which received bipartisan applause. His administration deserves credit for helping to rally Europe and other nations to impose sanctions and provide more military aid. He was properly condemning of Vladimir Putin.

But his self-congratulation ignored the failure to deter the Russian autocrat. “We were ready” if Putin invaded, Biden said. But if the U.S. had been ready, Putin wouldn’t have invaded. The Russian invaded because he thought the West would do little. And Putin finds himself in a struggle now because of the bravery of 41 million Ukrainians, not the strength of Europe or the United States.

What we also didn’t hear was a vow that Russia will not be allowed to conquer and hold Ukraine. There was no warning to Putin not to launch missiles into residential neighborhoods or surround and starve cities into submission like a medieval siege. This was not Harry Truman at the dawn of the Cold War calling the world to meet a new danger.

On his domestic agenda, Biden acknowledged inflation, as he had to given the polls. But he blamed rising prices on the pandemic and greedy businesses, and his solutions are to unleash prosecutors and antitrust cops, and to spend even more money on social welfare and entitlements. His most other-worldly line was that his program would “cut energy costs for families an average of $500 a year by combating climate change.”

The entire point of his climate agenda is to raise the price of energy for Americans by reducing the supply and increasing the cost of coal, oil and natural gas. His regulators are working to do that every day in every way. It was as if the horror of the last week, which exposed the folly of Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas, had never happened. The climate left still has a choke hold on this presidency.

— The Wall Street Journal

* * *

Biden’s State of the Union held inspiration for all

President Joe Biden held his politically divided audience rapt Tuesday night as he blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin and his corrupt entourage of billionaire oligarchs while cheering Ukraine’s heroic fight for freedom.

The standing ovation Biden’s words received from both sides of the aisle worked wonders to reassure Americans that, despite mountainous political differences at home, the state of this union is strong when it comes to defying tyranny and extremism.

For far too long, the knee-jerk reaction of both parties has been to find fault with anything and everything the president from the opposing party says or does. During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, Biden found more than one way to elicit enthusiastic support from his Republican counterparts. In other words, all is not lost, even for a president whose election prompted an insurrection in the very chamber where he addressed Congress.

Biden made a bold choice by departing in significant ways from the extreme left of his own party and appealing to moderates on the other side. Switching from Ukraine, he turned to crime and public security at home, making clear exactly where he stands: “We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police. The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.” Interrupted by GOP applause, Biden repeated himself three times, “Fund them. Fund them. Fund them with resources and training.”

The far left was not amused. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan issued a bizarre “Democratic response“ to Biden.

That wasn’t lost on Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who told the Ripon Society: “I think one of the real challenges that we have faced in our party has been a growing sense of isolationism. … Now we see it on the Democratic side, as well. But those people in our party who are advocating for the United States to withdraw from the world, who are advocating that somehow the United States shouldn’t lead in the world anymore” are only leaving a void for Russia, China, Iran and North Korea to fill.

Moderate Republicans still have plenty to disagree with in Biden’s agenda, but both sides should find common ground in the president’s closing words: “Now is our moment to meet and overcome the challenges of our time. And we will, as one people. One America. The United States of America.” If they’ve got a problem with that, the nation really is in big trouble.

—St. Louis Post-Dispatch

* * *

CNN re-centers

When nations erupt in war, we need hard facts, not hot takes.

Yet anyone who turned to CNN during the first evenings of the Russian offensive in Ukraine found personalities far more used to opining from a liberal point of view than anchoring reporting. The point of view was different, of course, but the same also was true on Fox News.

And if you got your news from Twitter, it was worse yet. You read tweet after tweet trying to impose some domestic policy grievance or other homegrown agenda on an international crisis where the actors see the world in an entirely different way.

There’s nothing wrong with informed opinion. But, especially given recent events, we’re still glad to see that the new head of CNN, Chris Licht, has said he plans to return the Cable News Network to, well, actual hard news.

Mr. Licht, bring on the ethical reporters on the rooftops with local sources and bird’s-eye views of events on the ground.

Bring on the anchor who knows the right questions to ask and how to separate the trivial from the critical.

Think long term. Embrace the mission.

CNN must regain the trusted center lane and go where the facts demand.

—Chicago Tribune