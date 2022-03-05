 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDITORIAL ROUNDUP

Editorial roundup: Collected views from around the nation

State of the Union by the numbers

Photo of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi On March 1, 2022, against the backdrop of Putin’s premeditated and unprovoked war on the sovereign state of Ukraine and democracy at large, President Joe Biden gave his inaugural State of the Union address. Stacker compiled a list of notable numbers from Biden’s speech, addressing everything from a reckoning for the Russian oligarchy to bolstering manufacturing in America to a revival of “Build Back Better” initiatives.

41% approval rating

Going into his inaugural State of the Union address, Biden had the second-lowest approval rating of any president at 41%—the same as former President Donald Trump’s rating when he gave his inaugural State of the Union. Hitting an all-time low of 34%, Trump eventually earned the lowest approval rating of any president during the polling era (which dates back to Harry Truman).

$1 billion in aid sent to Ukraine

Over the last year, the U.S. has provided more than $1 billion to Ukraine in the form of defensive military assistance, economic aid, and humanitarian relief. Biden reiterated the common refrain that the U.S. will continue to both support the people of Ukraine and rebuke Russia’s actions economically, and not, in either case, with American troops.

$630 billion inaccessible to Putin—and a near-worthless ruble

Biden noted that through the imposition of harsh economic sanctions in response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, roughly $630 billion of foreign financial reserves will be inaccessible to Russia. These funds can no longer be used to finance the war or prop up the ruble, which is worth less than one penny.

60 million barrels of oil

Thirty countries around the world—members of the International Energy Agency— have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves to offset rising prices and reduce the risk of disruption to the global energy supply. Russia is the third-largest oil producer and the single largest exporter to global markets. At the time of Biden’s speech, the price of crude oil reached a seven-year high at $106 per barrel.

6.5 million new jobs, 5.7% growth in GDP, $15 minimum wage

Biden discussed the record-setting economic growth the country experienced in 2021 in its continued rebound from the coronavirus pandemic—6.5 million new jobs created last year and a rise in gross domestic product of 5.7%. These updates come within the context of a 7% rise in inflation, putting it at its highest rate in 40 years. Biden called to raise the minimum wage to $15.

13th in the world for infrastructure

Biden highlighted that America ranks 13th in the world for infrastructure. Among some of the ways Biden suggested improving American infrastructure were: to begin fixing 65,000 miles of highway and 1,500 bridges in disrepair, and adding a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.

Billions in manufacturing investments

Presented under the idea of “building a better America,” a rebranding of his stalled “Build Back Better” plan, Biden highlighted billions of dollars worth of new investments in U.S.-based manufacturing. Intel will build a $20 billion semiconductor megasite in Ohio, creating roughly 10,000 new jobs with an average annual wage of $135,000. Biden highlighted Ford’s and GM’s commitment to electric vehicle production, representing $11 billion and $7 billion investments, respectively, and a combined total of 15,000 new jobs.

15% minimum corporate tax

Noting that 55 Fortune 500 companies earned $40 billion in profit and paid $0 in federal taxes last year, Biden further pushed for a 15% minimum corporate tax. This tax would apply to companies that publicly report more than $1 billion in profits annually over a three-year period. Additionally, 130 other countries around the world support a 15% global book income tax, so companies will be unable to use overseas production and revenue as a loophole.

7% cap on childcare costs

Initially part of his “Build Back Better” plan, Biden again pushed for a 7% cap on childcare costs for families making up to 150% of their state’s median income, along with universal pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds. Biden promised no person making less than $400,000 would “pay an additional penny in new taxes” to accommodate these and other proposed changes like affordable housing, and expansions to in-home and long-term care.

75% COVID-19 vaccination rate among adults

Biden noted that the COVID-19 vaccination rate of U.S. adults is at 75%, with hospitalizations down by 77%. In the ongoing effort to fight the pandemic abroad, the U.S. has shipped more than 475 million vaccine doses to 112 countries. Biden also highlighted the administration’s push for a zero-cost Test to Treat initiative, which allows a person to test positive and receive anti-viral treatments on the spot.

First Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court

Biden highlighted his history-making Supreme Court nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman and the first former federal public defender to sit on the country’s highest court.

Aim to reduce cancer death rates by 50%

Biden’s Cancer Moonshot aims to cut cancer-related death rates by 50% over the next 25 years. The president called on Congress to fund the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) modeled after DARPA, the agency that created revolutionary technology including the internet, to achieve this aim, as well as breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and other diseases.

In State of the Union, Biden blew it

President Joe Biden is no Olaf Scholz. The new chancellor upended decades of center-left German defense and energy policy this week after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, and Biden had a similar opportunity in his State of the Union address Tuesday. He missed the moment. The president remained on the same policy course of his first year, albeit dressed up in new anti-inflation packaging.

More defense spending to meet the threats from autocrats? No.

A new appreciation for the contribution of fossil fuels to American and European security? Not a word.

A note that government spending contributed to the highest inflation in 40 years? Nope.

A word of praise for the private Pharma innovation that developed COVID therapies and vaccines? He proposed government price controls instead.

Biden did offer stirring support for Ukraine and its fight for freedom, which received bipartisan applause. His administration deserves credit for helping to rally Europe and other nations to impose sanctions and provide more military aid. He was properly condemning of Vladimir Putin.

But his self-congratulation ignored the failure to deter the Russian autocrat. “We were ready” if Putin invaded, Biden said. But if the U.S. had been ready, Putin wouldn’t have invaded. The Russian invaded because he thought the West would do little. And Putin finds himself in a struggle now because of the bravery of 41 million Ukrainians, not the strength of Europe or the United States.

What we also didn’t hear was a vow that Russia will not be allowed to conquer and hold Ukraine. There was no warning to Putin not to launch missiles into residential neighborhoods or surround and starve cities into submission like a medieval siege. This was not Harry Truman at the dawn of the Cold War calling the world to meet a new danger.

On his domestic agenda, Biden acknowledged inflation, as he had to given the polls. But he blamed rising prices on the pandemic and greedy businesses, and his solutions are to unleash prosecutors and antitrust cops, and to spend even more money on social welfare and entitlements. His most other-worldly line was that his program would “cut energy costs for families an average of $500 a year by combating climate change.”

The entire point of his climate agenda is to raise the price of energy for Americans by reducing the supply and increasing the cost of coal, oil and natural gas. His regulators are working to do that every day in every way. It was as if the horror of the last week, which exposed the folly of Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas, had never happened. The climate left still has a choke hold on this presidency.

— The Wall Street Journal

* * *

Biden’s State of the Union held inspiration for all

President Joe Biden held his politically divided audience rapt Tuesday night as he blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin and his corrupt entourage of billionaire oligarchs while cheering Ukraine’s heroic fight for freedom.

The standing ovation Biden’s words received from both sides of the aisle worked wonders to reassure Americans that, despite mountainous political differences at home, the state of this union is strong when it comes to defying tyranny and extremism.

For far too long, the knee-jerk reaction of both parties has been to find fault with anything and everything the president from the opposing party says or does. During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, Biden found more than one way to elicit enthusiastic support from his Republican counterparts. In other words, all is not lost, even for a president whose election prompted an insurrection in the very chamber where he addressed Congress.

Biden made a bold choice by departing in significant ways from the extreme left of his own party and appealing to moderates on the other side. Switching from Ukraine, he turned to crime and public security at home, making clear exactly where he stands: “We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police. The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.” Interrupted by GOP applause, Biden repeated himself three times, “Fund them. Fund them. Fund them with resources and training.”

The far left was not amused. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan issued a bizarre “Democratic response“ to Biden.

That wasn’t lost on Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who told the Ripon Society: “I think one of the real challenges that we have faced in our party has been a growing sense of isolationism. … Now we see it on the Democratic side, as well. But those people in our party who are advocating for the United States to withdraw from the world, who are advocating that somehow the United States shouldn’t lead in the world anymore” are only leaving a void for Russia, China, Iran and North Korea to fill.

Moderate Republicans still have plenty to disagree with in Biden’s agenda, but both sides should find common ground in the president’s closing words: “Now is our moment to meet and overcome the challenges of our time. And we will, as one people. One America. The United States of America.” If they’ve got a problem with that, the nation really is in big trouble.

—St. Louis Post-Dispatch

* * *

CNN re-centers

When nations erupt in war, we need hard facts, not hot takes.

Yet anyone who turned to CNN during the first evenings of the Russian offensive in Ukraine found personalities far more used to opining from a liberal point of view than anchoring reporting. The point of view was different, of course, but the same also was true on Fox News.

And if you got your news from Twitter, it was worse yet. You read tweet after tweet trying to impose some domestic policy grievance or other homegrown agenda on an international crisis where the actors see the world in an entirely different way.

There’s nothing wrong with informed opinion. But, especially given recent events, we’re still glad to see that the new head of CNN, Chris Licht, has said he plans to return the Cable News Network to, well, actual hard news.

Mr. Licht, bring on the ethical reporters on the rooftops with local sources and bird’s-eye views of events on the ground.

Bring on the anchor who knows the right questions to ask and how to separate the trivial from the critical.

Think long term. Embrace the mission.

CNN must regain the trusted center lane and go where the facts demand.

—Chicago Tribune

