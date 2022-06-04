Editorial roundup: Selected views from around the nation

Gov. Abbott never means ‘never’ on mass shootings“Horrifically, incomprehensibly.”

That’s how Gov. Greg Abbott described the actions of a gunman who slaughtered at least 18 children and their teacher Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The first word is apt — especially for the moms and dads who dropped off their little ones at school May 31, maybe lingering a little bit in the car line, just to crane their necks back and watch as that precious little body, that floppy ponytail or that lanky little string-bean frame, laden with backpack and lunch box, made it safely through the schoolhouse door, where, it seemed, they would be safe.

Horrific was the moment they got the news. Horrific will be their nights of endless tears. Horrific will be the bright, sunny mornings when they remember it wasn’t a dream. The bed is empty, no little lump beneath the blankets, waiting to be awoken.

But the second word Abbott used — “incomprehensibly” — is just as much cowardice as it is a bald-faced lie.

Yes, there are people evil enough, or sick enough, to kill. Yes, they can try to perpetrate a massacre in search of revenge or some grotesque fantasy of fame.

But there is one weapon, readily available in Texas, that will ensure efficiency and exponentially increase the chances of tragic success: the gun.

Whether it’s a handgun, rifle or semi-automatic invented for war, the governor has supported and the Legislature has passed law after law that have obliterated any semblance of good sense regulation — laws so permissive that they’ve even defied the objections of police chiefs and gun safety instructors, including the 2021 permitless carry bill that the governor bragged on Twitter allows any eligible Texan to carry a gun in public with “no license or training” needed. As though that were progress.

Texas lawmakers won’t even pass universal background checks to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people even though about 80% of Texans support them.

Texas had 1 million registered weapons in 2021, more than second-place Florida and third-place Virginia combined. The United States leads all wealthy nations with its gun murder rate, and all nations in the rate of suicide by gun. And since September 2018, Texas has far more than its fair share of victims of mass shootings. Of the 2,000 such deaths recorded, 195 happened in Texas, far more than any other state.

After the May 31 shooting, Abbott pledged state resources to help Uvalde heal and to “do everything that is necessary to make sure that crime scenes like this are not going to be repeated in the future.”

We’ve heard that before.

“It’s time in Texas,” Abbott said in 2018 after the school shooting in Santa Fe, “that we take action to step up and make sure this tragedy is never repeated ever again.”

Instead, when lawmakers needed his help passing gun reform bills, including a red flag law and another closing a loophole in background check requirements that were recommended in a task force Abbott convened himself, he backed away from everything, either letting bills die or flat out vetoing them.

— Houston Chronicle

Why did red flag law fail to stop Buffalo shooter?There’s been a lot of tough talk by state politicians in the nearly two weeks after the killing of 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store.

While much of that talk has been with an eye toward new measures to prevent mass shootings as happened in Buffalo, we hope state lawmakers ask themselves the tough question of why the state’s much-discussed, much-ballyhooed red flag law didn’t keep an AR-15-style rifle out of the hands of a teenager who had shown more then enough red flags, in our opinion, from ever owning a gun legally.

Payton Gendron made a general threat at Susquehanna Valley High School when he was 17 that resulted in state police being called and a mental health evaluation at a hospital. Gendron had talked about murder and suicide when a teacher asked about his plans after school ended. While the threat was reported quickly, it wasn’t considered specific enough to do more. And, no request was ever made to remove any firearms from Gendron.

In hindsight, it was a monumental mistake.

Consider Gendron wore a hazmat suit to school and said he wanted to commit a murder-suicide after graduating. He was hospitalized for a 36 hours and made no secret online of his plans to carry out some sort of attack.

The use of a red flag examination should result in some notification during a background check when purchasing a weapon that more examination of the potential purchaser is needed. And, the state needs to give mental health professionals more time to examine patients to see if they are truly a danger to society.

Despite the toughest gun laws in the country, a New York teenager committed a heinous act that snuffed the lives of 10 people in an instant. Tough talk didn’t prevent the racist killing of 10 people, and what was in our view a breakdown of the state’s red flag law surely didn’t help. We are angry and hurt over what happened in Buffalo. But we must channel that anger and hurt into rational, coherent policy rather than just tough talk.

— Jamestown (New York) Post-Journal