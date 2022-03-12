Editorial roundup: Selected views from around the nation

Dems should make a deal with Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin III is floating yet another idea to salvage the Build Back Better package. The Democrat from West Virginia wants to hike taxes on the rich and some corporations and then split the money between debt reduction and addressing climate change. In other words, he wants a smaller package than the $1.75 trillion deal Democratic leaders tried to make happen last year. Notice he also doesn’t mention President Biden’s key social priorities: universal pre-kindergarten, expanded child care and at least another year of the child tax credit.

It’s understandable why many of his fellow Democrats are scoffing. Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., are the two holdouts who have prevented this major legislation from passing for months. They have brought a lot of ridicule on their party and Biden for failing to get this done while Democrats hold a slim majority in Congress.

But it’s time to set the grudges aside and engage with Manchin and Sinema again. Democrats still have one last chance to enact fairer tax policy, lower drug prices and make a major down payment on America’s energy future. It’s far better to take this deal than to do nothing. We applaud Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, for signaling an openness to Manchin’s approach.

Manchin’s general framework makes sense: Focus on how much money can be raised from taxes on high earners and some corporations, along with savings from allowing the government to do some negotiation of drug prices. Then discuss how to use that revenue.

He wants to put some of the money toward debt reduction, which would be an encouraging gesture from Democrats that they are not ignoring the more than $23 trillion in debt held by the public. Even after doing that, there would still be money left over for a comprehensive energy package that beefs up clean energy while also permitting domestic energy exploration — a key issue as the United States and European Union look for ways to break from Russian oil and gas.

We would like to see at least another year of the child tax credit, which lifted millions of kids out of poverty last year and made it easier for their families to deal with the rising costs of food, gas, electricity and rent.

Already this year, 3.7 million more children are living in poverty, largely due to the expiration of the credit. Manchin calls inflation America’s “No. 1 enemy,” and low-income families are hit hardest by rising prices.

Now is the time for compromise. There’s a united resolve in Congress to thwart Russia’s unjust war against Ukraine. Let Democrats show the world that they are also capable of unity on a substantial domestic bill, too.

— The Washington Post

* * *

Virginia’s lack of campaign finance reform undermines trust

November’s gubernatorial campaign set a record as the most expensive in Virginia history. The two major-party candidates combined to raise at least $138 million, according to data compiled by the invaluable Virginia Public Access Project.

That’s nearly double the $71 million raised by the major candidates in 2017 and nearly triple the $48 million raised for gubernatorial campaigns in 2001. And it’s a record that will surely fall in the 2025 election unless Virginia does something to reform its notoriously weak regulation of campaign cash.

That won’t happen this year. The House and Senate in recent weeks struck down thoughtful and modest limits on political donations and how that money can be used. What one lawmaker called “the Wild West” of campaign finance in Virginia will continue.

That’s as disappointing as it is unsurprising. Virginia lawmakers have long resisted calls to reform campaign financing and move the commonwealth away from a reliance on disclosure and transparency toward limits on donations and the use of that money.

Not that one party is to blame. Clearly this is a systematic failure, one that will take more public pressure to repair.

Until then, perhaps Virginians should look on the bright side.

Having trouble making rent or paying off that mortgage? Just run for office. Trying to cobble together some extra money for that dream vacation? Time to file that candidate paperwork. Are country club dues blowing a hole in the family budget? Launch a campaign.

Sounds ridiculous, right? And yet, in the commonwealth, that’s all perfectly legal.

Virginia lawmakers shouldn’t wonder why trust in government has plummeted in recent years, not when they refuse modest, workable and popular recommendations for repairing a campaign finance system that fails to inspire public confidence.

— The Virginian-Pilot

* * *

Condemn Putin but remember Russians want freedom

Many of us in America feel a need now to somehow confront the Russian government and its strongman leader Vladimir Putin over the unjust and illegal invasion of Ukraine.

And we are gratified to see measures at every level of government do so, from serious economic sanctions leveled by the Biden administration to city-led resolutions to condemn the invasion.

We also applaud American companies that have withdrawn their business from Russia and sports organizations that have canceled games where athletes represent Russia.

It is absolutely crucial that Americans and the West stand united against this threat to human freedom and democracy.

We know, at the same time, that it can be hard to recognize where the line of condemnation ends. Just as we did throughout the Cold War, it is important to condemn the evil that Putin has visited upon Ukraine even as we remind Russians that they too deserve to be a free people.

We pray for victory by Ukraine, even as we realize that hope is dimmer with each passing day. We are likely to awaken to a world divided once again between the West and a Russian power.

As we enter that time, we will need to negotiate these very questions many times over — how we both reject Russian aggression and open ourselves to the Russian people.

Our country’s founders understood that freedom is inherent in the human soul, and we believe that the Russian people want freedom from the increasingly tyrannical government they live under.

Sending them the message that we support the full realization of their freedom will be just as important as condemning the darkness that is now spreading in Europe.

— The Dallas Morning News