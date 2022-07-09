Editorial roundup: Selected views from around the nation

Digital privacy more important than ever post-Roe

In the 21st century, our phones might know we are pregnant before the people closest to us do — a reality that, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, has become more dangerous than ever.

Digital-privacy advocates have long warned about the amount of our personal information that companies hoover up each day. Reproductive health data has never been an exception, but while this data has always been valuable to advertisers, now it will also be valuable to law enforcement in states where abortion is criminalized.

Naturally, niche apps such as period trackers hold troves of knowledge about when people are or could be expecting, but so do services as widely used as Google, Apple and Facebook: Search histories, for instance, can reveal queries about nearby clinics; location tracking can show whether someone has actually taken the trip.

The vast majority of proposed laws in states likely to impose heightened abortion restrictions focus on punishing providers rather than patients. But patients’ data could be used to prosecute providers, and of course providers use the internet, too.

Some laws also do explicitly punish women for ending their pregnancies, or leave open the possibility that a zealous prosecutor could seek to do so. This isn’t a hypothetical guess of a grim future; it has happened already, even with constitutional protections in place. One advocacy organization counts 1,800 cases from 1973 to 2020 of women seeking to terminate their pregnancies who were prosecuted or targeted for interventions.

Digital footprints can be a boon in such cases. Look at the Black mother of three in Mississippi who was charged with second-degree murder after a stillbirth when investigators scraped her phone and found search terms for the abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol. She was held for weeks on a $100,000 bond; eventually a grand jury was called in and refused to indict her.

Technology companies can help by refusing to comply with requests for data that they believe are unlawful. More important, they can collect less of this sort of information in the first place.

Congress can help even more by setting rules that require precisely that step. Some members have already introduced legislation devoted to protecting reproductive health data.

Though passing them might be impossible given the lack of Republican support, lawmakers should seek to include a provision specifically protecting this information in the larger bipartisan, bicameral privacy bill moving through Capitol Hill.

The White House, meanwhile, is reportedly preparing a letter to send to the Federal Trade Commission urging the agency to bar unfair and deceptive practices in this area.

Women across the country are already deleting reproductive health apps from their devices. They’re preparing to hide their identities as they search the web for resources, and to ensure any sensitive communications are encrypted. The burden shouldn’t be on them to protect themselves now that their right to choose is imperiled.

— The Washington Post

Same-sex marriage, contraception among post-Roe targets

In his concurring opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that other rights based on the same constitutional theory of privacy that undergirded Roe should be reconsidered, such as contraception and same-sex relationships. Defenders of the decision have mostly dismissed fears of such a continuing erosion of rights. But it didn’t take long for Texas’ firebrand attorney general to suggest that perhaps that state’s dormant anti-sodomy law could again become enforceable. The slippery slope is real.

The justification for Roe in 1973 was that the 14th Amendment’s “due process” clause provides a fundamental right to privacy, which in turn provides a right to abortion.

In overturning Roe last month, the court’s new conservative majority ruled that the privacy guarantee didn’t apply to abortion because the Constitution “makes no reference” to it, as Justice Samuel Alito put it. To create a right not specified in the Constitution, he wrote, that right must be “deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition.”

Therein lies the problem: The 14th Amendment’s privacy guarantee has also been used to create legal rights to contraception, same-sex relationships and interracial marriage — none of which were “deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition.” Are those rights, now considered fundamental by most Americans, to be overturned as well?

Alito tried to head off the topic by declaring that abortion is different because it involves “potential life,” and vowing that the current ruling won’t be expanded like that. Concurring Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed, writing: “Overruling Roe does not mean the overruling of those precedents, and does not threaten or cast doubt on those precedents.”

But that prediction has already proven as unreliable as Kavanaugh’s gaslighting assurances during his 2018 Senate confirmation process that he considered Roe to be settled law.

Thomas, in his own concurrence, was explicit in declaring that, yes, doubt is now cast on those other rights. In future cases, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents,” he wrote, then listed three cases that protect rights to contraception, same-sex relations and same-sex marriage. He called those decisions “demonstrably erroneous,” and went on to suggest that any right drawn from the privacy interpretation of the 14th Amendment is now suspect. (One of those rights is interracial marriage, like Thomas’ own — though, interestingly, he makes no specific reference to that one.)

After the ruling, it took Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton just hours to tell an interviewer he would be willing enforce that state’s currently unenforceable anti-sodomy law on grounds there wasn’t “any constitutional provision” making same-sex relations a right. That practically quotes from Alito’s rationale for overturning Roe. Add to that growing calls from the anti-choice movement to now go after forms of contraception they consider to be abortion, and it becomes clear the assault on Americans’ privacy has just begun.

— St. Louis Post-Dispatch