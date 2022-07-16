Editorial roundup: Selected views from around the nation

Romney’s right, US is in dangerous denial

It is easier to curse the darkness than to provide glimmers of light. The former fuels inaction in the face of threats and provides paths toward disaster. America, writes Sen. Mitt Romney, R–Utah, in a recent essay in The Atlantic, is in unhealthy denial about what ails it. And “when entire countries fail to confront serious challenges, it doesn’t end well,” he warns, noting that inaction and gridlock on immigration and border security, drought and climate change, and ongoing threats to our democratic processes are potentially cataclysmic. We agree and would add gun violence to the list as we shed tears of anger and sadness. The essence of Romney’s warnings is the broader, systemic failures of leadership in the face of crisis, a level of abdication for which the political left and right bear responsibility. “Elected officials put a finger in the wind more frequently than they show backbone against it,” Romney writes. “Too often, Washington demonstrates the maxim that for evil to thrive only requires good men to do nothing.” All of that is true but begs the issue of how to change the crippling dynamics of gridlock and complacency. Romney says “we Americans have lived in a very forgiving time, and seeing the world through rose-colored glasses had limited consequences.” But the nation faces an important reckoning that “will require us all to rise above ourselves — above our grievances and resentments — and grasp the mantle of leadership our country so badly needs,” Romney writes. The nation is at an inflection point as consequential as 9/11, the Cold War and Pearl Harbor, and the complex issues at play are being debated in an environment that rejects good faith efforts toward meaningful solutions. The country, Romney contends, is in “a national malady of denial, deceit, and distrust,” and warns that a return of Donald Trump to office “would feed the sickness, probably rendering it incurable.” The bottom line is that this is our nation, and we will continue to get the nation and the leadership we as citizens elect, which isn’t necessarily the one we need. Planning for the future requires a level of serious engagement in the details, not the spewing of alternative facts and conspiratorial musings. It requires citizens to act seriously and to vote seriously in the best interest of the nation and not along the narrow bands of self interest or quasi-tribal loyalty that has rooted itself in our politics. Romney is telling us what we need to hear, that our nation depends on us to actively reject the political failure that has led to policy paralysis. The best time to prepare for the future was weeks, months and years ago. The next best time is now. —The Dallas Morning News

An extraordinarily rare firearm fatality for Japan

With two shots from a homemade firearm, a disturbed individual cut down Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, as he campaigned for his political party ahead of parliamentary elections. During his second and longest stint as prime minister, from 2012 to 2020, Abe was a forceful world figure, taking up a regional trade deal when the Trump administration withdrew and working to resurrect Japan’s military after it was all but abolished after World War II. He made serious mistakes, including a stubborn refusal to accept the totality of Japan’s responsibility for war crimes committed in the first half of the 20th century. But on the long, positive side of the ledger, he managed to jump-start Japan’s stalled economy and cultivated close relationships with many world leaders. Up until the day of his death, he exerted huge political influence in his country. Now, he joins the very small group of people felled by firearms in Japan. Despite having more than a third the population of the United States, gun deaths there routinely top out at under 10 per year. Not per day, not per week — per year. Controlling for population, there are on average more than 4,000 times as many annual gun deaths in the United States than in Japan. It’s clear now that the killer, for whom a motive remains hazy, made his own gun and likely his own ammunition, which would have been ineffective at anything but very close range. Abe’s security failed to interdict the shooter before he struck, and to some extent he got lucky. Had he been able to walk into a store and purchase an AR-15 and copious ammunition, he would have been able to perch on a rooftop and take out Abe and half the crowd to boot, as the Highland Park killer did on July Fourth. Before the usual suspects cry that gun regulation doesn’t work, imagine how much safer our streets would be if would-be killers had to make their own guns instead of easily buying weapons of war. —New York Daily News

Next time, bring a zoom lens

The score so far this summer: sharks-4, bison-3. Something’s seriously wrong with Team Human vs the animal kingdom. In the last few weeks, according to various reports, there have been multiple interactions between humans and animals to the detriment of the former. Climate change is warming the waters, bringing sharks closer to the shore, believed to be a factor in many attacks. Human vigilance is the only short-term solution there. But in the case of bison-versus-human attacks, chalk the casualties up to pure stupidity by humans, who frequently ignore signs and warnings from park rangers to keep respectable distances from the animals. According to the National Park Service, bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds. Their thrashing tails can be a forewarning of a pending attack. Too many people ignore the signs, thinking they can pose up close for that perfect photo for everyone to admire online. Additionally, bison can run up to 35 miles per hour, making escape unlikely. The bison are defending their homes, just as humans would do if an intruder tried to come inside their abode. Bison are not a part of some outdoor photo-op petting zoo. —St. Louis Post-Dispatch

