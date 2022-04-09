Editorial roundup: Selected views from around the nation

Putin, Lukashenko should

face war crime charges

The images and verified reports of atrocities committed in Ukraine should mark the point of no return for relations with a Vladimir Putin-led Russia. As long as the bloody-handed dictator controls that nation, the United States must keep its back turned on Moscow.

President Joe Biden is right. Putin is a war criminal who must be prosecuted for the crimes committed against the Ukrainian people.

Over the weekend, Russian troops pulled back from the suburbs of Kyiv, leaving behind streets strewn with the bodies of civilians.

Many appeared to have been gunned down as they walked or bicycled through Bucha, the town believed to have suffered the most victims. Some of the dead were found with their hands tied behind their backs, shot in execution style.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy toured the region and reported finding “bodies in barrels, basements, strangled, tortured.”

Other accounts say girls and women were raped and killed, their bodies burned. At least 410 civilians were murdered, with independent journalists covering the war confirming many of the killings.

Intentionally killing unarmed civilians is a violation of international law. Biden is asking that Putin face war crime charges before the International Criminal Court. The indictment should also extend to his sycophantic sidekick Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarussian president who is supplying troops and material to Russia’s war effort.

The officers and soldiers carrying out the atrocities should be fully aware that they, too, will be held to account for their actions.

Russia has been waging a merciless air attack against Ukraine’s cities, leading to the deaths of thousands of civilians. It has also prevented the evacuation of the bomb-ravaged port of Mariupol, and has blocked international aid from reaching trapped citizens.

Putin perhaps thought he could roll over Ukraine, as he did Georgia and Crimea, and return to sit at the table of civilized nations as if nothing happened.

That can’t be permitted. Russia and Belarus must be fully shunned until Putin and Lukashenko are no longer in charge.

The U.S. and its European allies should also be thinking longer term about a return to what basically must be a Cold War relationship with Russia. That means learning to live without the oil, grain and other resources Russia exports. The free world has become far too dependent on Russia and other oppressive regimes. The United States must never be in a position in which its economic interests discourage it from standing up to brutality.

—The Detroit News

Congress should get up to speed on weedEighteen states all over the physical and political map, including California, Arizona, Virginia, Michigan, Montana, Illinois, Oregon, Nevada, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, now permit the recreational use of cannabis, opting to regulate and collect taxes from adult use of the substance rather than continue to treat it as a problem to be contained through cops, courts, jails and prisons. Thirty-seven states have made medical marijuana legal.

Yet the federal government still lists the weed as a Schedule I narcotic “with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse,” classifying it among the most dangerous substances in America. Anyone who isn’t under the influence can see there’s something very, very wrong with this picture.

Fortunately, the U.S. House on April 1 did something about the biggest current disconnect in American politics, passing a bill to remove marijuana from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s naughty list; let some pot convictions get expunged; and urge review of sentencing for weed-related crimes — while making small businesses that sell the weed eligible for federal loans and services.

Because of the federal prohibition, many financial institutions won’t touch cannabis clients with a 10-foot pole. Nor can marijuana travel efficiently across state lines like almost every other product.

Though it has some Republican support, the MORE Act is seen as a dead letter in the Senate. Democrats and Republicans in Congress, battling 20% approval ratings, should have no fear of doing what 68% of Americans, including 50% of Republicans and 71% of independents, say they want. Legalize it.

—New York Daily News Montpelier board change made in bad faith For most of its two decades overseeing the sprawling Virginia estate of James Madison, the fourth U.S. president, the Montpelier Foundation had either zero or just one African American member of its governing board, whose authorized strength is 25 members. That was astonishing because Montpelier, in addition to being Madison’s property, was also home to some 300 enslaved people over the course of more than a century who lived, worked in bondage and died there.

So it was a momentous if overdue step forward last year when the foundation announced it would share power equally, and achieve parity on its governing board of directors, with descendants of enslaved people. Those descendants were represented by a committee, recognized by the foundation, that included dozens of prominent African Americans in academics, business, finance and other fields. At last, Montpelier, a 2,650-acre historic site and museum northeast of Charlottesville that annually hosts tens of thousands of visitors, would have leadership that reflected its legacy.

That agreement has been shredded by the foundation’s white-dominated board. In an act of exceptionally bad faith, the board last month amended its bylaws so that it — and not the committee it had recognized as the legitimate stakeholder representing descendants of the enslaved — will decide which descendants are acceptable partners. To put it plainly, it is principally white people who will determine which Black people may join Montpelier’s governing clique, and which may not.

When the descendants committee last month submitted a list of 40 African American candidates, of whom 10 might assume seats on the board in order to achieve parity with white members, the board refused even to consider the names.

Madison is a pivotal figure in U.S. history. He played a key role in drafting the Constitution, including the notorious compromise that enabled enslavement and accorded African Americans less than fully human status by determining that three-fifths of the enslaved population would count toward determining representation in the House of Representatives. It is sad that his estate should once again be an example of racial obtuseness.

—The Washington Post