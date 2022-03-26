Editorial roundup: Selected views from around the nation

No to permanent daylight saving time

When has the U.S. Senate ever moved faster?

In less than 30 seconds last week, lawmakers unanimously consented to make daylight saving time permanent. The legislation never even came up for debate. Senators were apparently cranky enough about losing an hour of sleep last weekend to basically say they’d had enough.

In one sense, reform is welcome. Changing clocks twice a year — a policy adopted during World War I to conserve electricity — is disruptive to people’s sleep and health. It’s been associated with a rise in heart attacks, strokes and mood disorders; a spike in morning car crashes; and widespread discomfort, whining and unhappiness. By one estimate, the time shift costs the economy some $434 million annually.

Sticking with the same time all year, then, would surely make sense. But why choose daylight saving time without a moment’s consideration of the alternative?

Standard time is better aligned with the position of the sun and human nature. It generally synchronizes people’s waking with sunrise and bedtime with darkness, in accordance with circadian rhythms. It also enables children and adults to go to school and work in daylight.

DST effectively does the reverse. By increasing exposure to morning darkness and evening light, it shifts body clocks later in the day and makes it difficult to fully wake up or easily fall asleep, a particular hazard for children. Having to be at school or work unnaturally early leads to “social jet lag,” which is associated with a higher risk of obesity, heart disease and depression. As for conserving energy, the original rationale? Studies suggest DST may in fact do the opposite.

Perhaps they don’t remember how unhappy everyone was the last time Congress imposed year-round DST, during the oil embargo of the early 1970s. Although the change was popular at first, late sunrises in the dead of winter soon weighed on people’s minds. Energy savings proved negligible. Support for the initiative plunged by 37 percentage points in just three months. Congress soon reversed course entirely.

It will now fall to House lawmakers to once again determine the fate of daylight saving time. Before repeating a failed experiment, they should slow down and shed some more sunlight on this debate.

— Bloomberg Opinion

Journalism preservation act needs to go forward

September 2020 was a bad month for the folks who live northwest of Eau Claire, about 200 miles from Madison.

First, they learned that the Washburn County Register, the newspaper that had served Shell Lake and surrounding communities for more than 130 years, would cease publication. Then the Ledger Newspapers chain announced that after 125 years it would stop publishing the Polk County Ledger Press, St. Croix Falls Standard Press and Luck Enterprise Press.

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, which is languishing in Congress despite bipartisan support, won’t bring back those Wisconsin newspapers nor the dozens of others around the country that have closed in recent years. But it just might help save some news organizations that are barely hanging on. Versions of the bill have been filed in both the U.S. House and Senate.

Search the internet for “Shell Lake City Council“ today, and nothing particularly relevant comes up. Back when a newspaper was sending reporters to attend meetings, residents knew what their local government was up to. Now, residents must rely on unreliable social media posts or worse.Newspapers have seen their print advertising revenue sharply decline since about 2000. Digital advertising is growing fast. But for many publishers, that hasn’t made up the difference, leaving their organizations short on cash to pay reporters, photographers and other staff.

A big part of the problem is that Google and Meta (Facebook) control online advertising. No small local newspaper has the clout to negotiate with those giants on even footing. Nor do most medium and large news publishers. Instead, Google and Facebook dictate the terms. They take a big cut of online revenue. Then they add insult to injury by appropriating news content and running it on their sites instead of directing readers — and their precious hits — to news websites.

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act aims to rectify that by granting news publishers a temporary exemption from federal antitrust law. Currently, newspapers can’t negotiate with Google and Facebook from a position of strength because each one is on its own. If they could band together and negotiate as a bloc, they might secure a better deal with fairer use of the news they produce and a bigger slice of advertising revenue.

Empowering news organizations to stand up to Google and Facebook isn’t particularly controversial, even in Congress. Lawmakers from both major parties support the idea. But the bills that would do it are stuck in committee, and if they don’t move soon, they’ll stay there as lawmakers turn their attention to midterm elections and forget bipartisan cooperation for the rest of the year.

If another year passes, more local news outlets almost certainly will fold. Those communities will lose watchdog journalism and a view into the workings of government. They will lose the human interest stories and sports coverage that connect neighbors to a shared experience. They will lose a cornerstone of civic life and democracy.

— Wisconsin State Journal

In Texas, Hispanics shifting Republican

A new survey by the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation reinforces that Hispanic Texans are no longer reliably Democratic. Both parties should take heed.

On some issues, survey responses aligned overwhelmingly with Republican causes. For instance, 78% of Hispanics surveyed said they strongly or somewhat support school choice. And not just charter schools; the way that question was worded includes the idea of vouchers for private schools.

Hispanics are also concerned about immigration: 73% agreed that what’s happening at the southern border is a crisis. However, only 51%, said the answer is increased security measures.

Republicans are taking note, at least sometimes. It’s not clear that Democrats are paying attention.

For Democrats, the TPPF survey is only the latest worrisome data point. The intraparty conflict between moderates and progressives isn’t getting them far.

For Republicans, the strategy for keeping hold of Texas can’t be built on gerrymandering alone. The party’s efforts to reach Hispanic voters are vital to its future.

In the TPPF survey, 40% of respondents said Hispanics do not have access to the American dream to the same extent as white Texans. The party that can convince voters that it has a workable plan to improve opportunity will likely be the party to control the next generation of Texas politics.

— Dallas Morning News