Editorial: Rural Virginia leads the way on vaccinations

Baseball, more than other sports, is built on statistics. As spring slides into summer, fans will watch batting averages and earned run averages rise and fall. Here’s the non-baseball statistic we really ought to be paying attention to: How many people are getting vaccinated?

After a slow start, Virginia is now doing much better. As of Monday, 28.6% of Americans have had at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In Virginia, the rate is 29.9%, so a little bit higher than the national average. The state with the best rate is New Mexico at 37.5%. In last place is Alabama at 22.7%.

Let’s move over to another statistical column — how many people are fully vaccinated? Realistically, of course, we will never hit 100%. Some people will refuse the vaccine. Some have medical conditions that prevent it. And so far no vaccines are approved for those under 16. Still, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a noted Washington Nationals fan, says he hopes we can get 75% to 80% of Americans vaccinated. If we can do that, he told the Harvard Gazette, “we can approach very much some degree of normality that is close to where we were before.”

Right now, the nation stands at 15.8% fully vaccinated. Virginia is at 16.2%. New Mexico is still best at 23.1%; Utah worst at 10.9%.