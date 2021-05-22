Editorial: Rural Virginia should welcome Biden's new refugee cap

Under Ronald Reagan, the refugee ceiling was once as high as 217,000 per year.

Biden says he plans to raise the ceiling to 125,000 in 2022. Even then, it will be lower than it was for much of the time when Reagan and George H.W. Bush were president.

Indeed, those two Republican presidents had higher refugee caps than any of the Democratic presidents we’ve had after them — Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and now Biden.

More context: Of all the modern presidents, one of the most enthusiastic pro-refugee resettlement presidents was a Republican — the aforementioned Eisenhower.

When today’s Republicans criticize Biden’s move, they are well within their rights, but outside their party’s historic traditions. Be careful who you call a RINO — Republican In Name Only. That R in Republican used to stand for refugees.

All this is of special interest to us for three reasons.

First, Roanoke has historically been a magnet for immigrants of all types — either unwilling refugees or willing migrants — dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s when it attracted lots of Greeks and Lebanese, two groups whose imprint is still visible on the valley.