Editorial: Rural Virginia should welcome Biden's new refugee cap

Refugees are leaving their home countries by the hundreds of thousands, clamoring to get into the United States.
Public opinion runs strongly against admitting them; 55% emphatically say they should be kept out of the country.
The president sends his vice president to study the problem.
Sound familiar?
While this might sound like what’s happening right now on our southern border, it’s exactly what happened in 1956 after the failed Hungarian uprising against communism.
Then it was a Republican president — Dwight Eisenhower — who championed the cause of the refugees. He found ways to work around legal limits on the number of refugees the United States would allow and even sent his official plane — what today we’d call Air Force One — to fly some to the United States.
He personally welcomed refugees at the White House.
Today’s controversy is over President Joe Biden’s decision to raise the nation’s refugee cap from the 15,000 per year where Donald Trump had set it — an historic low — to 62,500.
Much context is in order here, followed by some questions.
The first context: Even Biden’s cap of 62,500 refugees is still lower than it has been for any president, Democratic or Republican, since the nation’s present refugee laws were enacted in 1980. Trump was the one out of step with modern American history when he racheted down refugee admissions.
Under Ronald Reagan, the refugee ceiling was once as high as 217,000 per year.
Biden says he plans to raise the ceiling to 125,000 in 2022. Even then, it will be lower than it was for much of the time when Reagan and George H.W. Bush were president.
Indeed, those two Republican presidents had higher refugee caps than any of the Democratic presidents we’ve had after them — Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and now Biden.
More context: Of all the modern presidents, one of the most enthusiastic pro-refugee resettlement presidents was a Republican — the aforementioned Eisenhower.
When today’s Republicans criticize Biden’s move, they are well within their rights, but outside their party’s historic traditions. Be careful who you call a RINO — Republican In Name Only. That R in Republican used to stand for refugees.
All this is of special interest to us for three reasons.
First, Roanoke has historically been a magnet for immigrants of all types — either unwilling refugees or willing migrants — dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s when it attracted lots of Greeks and Lebanese, two groups whose imprint is still visible on the valley.
Second, Roanoke has since the 1970s been known as a center for resettling refugees, from Vietnamese “boat people” then to Bosnians and Somalis and many others in more recent years.
Third, we have nearby many localities in rural Virginia that are losing population. You’d think the prospect of a higher refugee cap would excite them. Here’s an expansion of the universe they can attract, with people who are untethered to any other community.
Refugees are a specific subset of immigrants but a brief review of our larger immigration history is in order.
For much of American history, there were no immigration laws. People just showed up. That started to change in the 1880s when white Americans became alarmed at the number of Chinese immigrants in California, and Congress passed the Chinese Exclusion Act. The Immigration Act of 1924 went further, limiting the number of immigrants allowed in each year, and setting caps for each nationality. The explicit goal was to keep America as white as possible, and even then specific types of whites — northern Europeans.
Those laws did not square well with a world remade by World War II and the fall of the Iron Curtain.
In 1948, a Republican-controlled Congress passed — and President Truman, a Democrat — signed the Displaced Persons Act to allow 200,000 immigrants a year for eligible “displaced persons.”
In 1953, another Republican-controlled Congress passed — and President Eisenhower, a Republican — signed the Refugee Relief Act. It allowed in another 214,000 refugees over the next three years (nearly twice as many as the Trump administration allowed over four years).
“This action demonstrates again America’s traditional concern for the homeless, the persecuted and the less fortunate of other lands,” Eisenhower said when he signed the bill.
The Republican platform of 1956 called for extending the Refugee Relief Act, to which the party pledged “our wholehearted support.” Notably, the Democratic platform that year did not and, with Democrats in control of Congress, the refugee act expired at the end of 1956.
By then, there was a new refugee crisis unfolding. After the failed Hungarian uprising in the fall of 1956, more than 200,000 people fled the country.
Today it might seem obvious that, yes, of course, we’d accept refugees fleeing communism but that was not so obvious then. Public opinion was against letting Hungarians in.
Some politicians worried that communists might sneak in with them. The concerns then were really no different from Rep. Brian Bain, R-Texas, who recently tweeted: “Inviting in tens of thousands of unvetted refugees — including those from terrorist hotbeds — is insanely irresponsible and will lead to another crisis.”
But Eisenhower let them in anyway. To get around the country’s restrictions on immigration, Eisenhower granted the refugees “parole” status — basically meaning he’d let them in and work out the legalities later.
He sent Vice President Richard Nixon to visit refugee camps; Nixon reported back that if the U.S. didn’t act fast, “the pick of the refugees will go to other countries.” Refugees were seen as an economic asset with skills the nation needed. That, by the way, is how Canada views refugees today.
Eisenhower loaned the presidential jet to the refugee airlift, and appointed a high-level commission to oversee their resettlement but had nothing to do with the most stunning development of all: Completely unprompted, Elvis Presley made a personal appeal for donations to the relief effort on the Ed Sullivan Show.
In all, the U.S. took in 38,000 Hungarian refugees almost all at once — more than the total number of refugees admitted during Trump’s last two years in office.
Ideally, the lessons for today are clear.
Eisenhower remains a useful polestar for many policy questions today, although he doesn’t often get the credit he deserves.
In 2011, a now-free Budapest announced it would name a park after the American who did the most to help Hungarian refugees. Elvis Presley Park overlooks the Danube.