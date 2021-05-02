Editorial: SCC should require renewable energy investments in coal country

In effect, a more muscular SCC could do what both politicians and the free market have failed to do — tie the retirement of coal to specific renewable energy investments in coal country. Democrats should support this because that would help underscore the “economy” part of the Clean Economy Act.

Republicans should support this because they represent all those coal counties. They also have been among the most vocal in highlighting a legitimate concern as solar farms proliferate — how much farmland or timberland do we want to take out of production? They don’t seem concerned when that land gets paved over for a new big box store, but it’s still a legitimate question. (More rooftop solar would help alleviate this problem, but we digress).

The coal counties, though, have lots of “brownfields” and former mine sites that could be used for solar farms or wind farms without taking farmland out of production. Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, sponsored a bill this past session — now signed into law — creating a mechanism to provide grants for renewable energy projects on such land.