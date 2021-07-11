Editorial: Seven lessons from seven years

1. Cities naturally rise and fall as economies change. The challenge is how well those cities adapt to new economic realities. That’s a lesson that hits home for all of us. Roanoke once was a railroad city and no longer is. Danville was once a textile-and-tobacco capital. Martinsville was home to textile plants and furniture factories. The coalfields were an energy capital when coal was the nation’s main energy source. Now all those things have changed, some more abruptly than others. The lesson seems clear: No community should ever place all its economic bets on one thing. Consider this: Our assessment earlier this week of the NBA finals painted a pretty dour picture of Milwaukee’s economic future — and that was just quoting from sources there. By contrast, Phoenix was hailed as an economic marvel that’s now coming into its own as a technology capital. Had we been writing a century ago, the assessment would have been quite different, because Phoenix then wasn’t much bigger than Pulaski and Milwaukee in the early 1900s was a technology capital of its day. The Allis-Chalmers company originally developed cranes powered by ropes, which led to cranes powered by electric motors, which eventually led to Milwaukee as a center for producing industrial controls. It still is, but their share of the economy is simply much smaller as manufacturing evolves. That brings us to: