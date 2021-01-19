Editorial: Should Biden appoint a czar for rural America?

Friedman and Marx are right that confronting these systemic issues will require high-level attention — but even that may not be enough. Let’s not discourage the idea, though. Instead, let’s look at some of the things this potential czar might do.

First, both parties — but especially Democrats — should accept this hard truth: This will require a lot more than simply passing some new laws. Oh, there are certainly some things that can be done legislatively, such as funding rural broadband. But what we’re really talking about here is making the free market work in a fundamentally different way — and that’s where Republicans will have to swallow hard. This czar will have to strong-arm a lot of tech companies into putting jobs in rural America. Republicans won’t like that kind of government meddling in the marketplace, but Democrats may not like it much, either. What we’re really talking about here is a redistribution of the wealth. Democrats are perfectly fine with that sort of thing when it comes to taxing billionaires; they may be less fine with jawboning tech companies into putting jobs in rural America — because the nation’s most affluent technopolises vote overwhelmingly Democratic. Are the Democrats representing Silicon Valley in California or Route 128 in Massachusetts willing to see some of those jobs go to red states?