Editorial: Should Biden appoint a czar for rural America?

Thomas Friedman, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for The New York Times, recently advanced an interesting proposal.
He wrote that Kamala Harris “is too smart and energetic to be just the vice president, a position with few official responsibilities. I’d love to see President-elect Joe Biden give her a more important job: his de facto secretary of rural development, in charge of closing the opportunity gap, the connectivity gap, the learning gap, the start-up gap — and the anger and alienation gap — between rural America and the rest of the country.”
He framed part of his idea in political terms — that Biden (and Harris) won by running up big numbers in the suburbs, where voters recoiled against President Trump. With Trump out of the way, future Democrats may not be able to count on such a big share of the suburban vote. It’s in Democrats’ political interest to show some interest in rural America in hopes of picking up some extra votes that might need come 2024 or beyond. “If Democrats go into 2022 — let alone 2024 — appealing only on the cities and suburbs, they’re crazy,” Friedman writes. “They will be highly vulnerable if the G.O.P. is led by a smarter, less offensive populist than Donald Trump.”
Friedman’s political analysis feels right but that’s beside the point. The growing economic divide between the nation’s metro areas and the rural heartland should be a concern no matter which party is in power, and no matter which party might (or might not) benefit from addressing it. Interestingly, Washington lawyer Gary Marx advanced a similar idea — just without the vice presidential part — in a recent issue of Newsweek magazine. Biden has appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry as a “czar” for climate change policy. Marx called on Biden to similarly appoint both “czar” for economic development in rural and small-town America and a bipartisan commission to recommend what he calls a “Rural America New Deal.”
“It is not hyperbole to warn that the failure of the new administration to address the urban-rural/small town divide may dangerously undermine our democracy,” Marx writes. “The resentment among many rural Americans is palpable and the reasons behind this antipathy are known.”
We’ve deforested many acres with all the words we’ve written about what economists call “the great divergence” between the economies of the nation’s cities and rest of the country. For anyone who might have missed this, here’s a brief recap. Once, the nation’s cities were economically connected with their rural counterparts. If Detroit did well building cars, that meant Gary, Indiana, did well making steel, and Roanoke did well with trains hauling coal to those steel mills and the coal counties did well mining that coal. Now those connections are being severed. Tech companies in Silicon Valley might be doing well, but they’re not buying algorithms assembled at digit factories in Martinsville. The new economy demands a higher level of education than the rural workforce possesses. In the old days, a rural locality might attract a factory by offering lower taxes and a lower-wage workforce. Today, many of those considerations are largely irrelevant — Amazon passed up a lot of less expensive localities (and offers of billions in subsidies) when it picked Northern Virginia (and for a time New York) for its HQ2. Instead, it was singularly motivated by a deep pool of skilled workers. Virginia’s biggest incentive wasn’t a massive tax cut but a promise to invest in higher education to build a bigger “tech talent pipeline” that involves Virginia Tech.
Friedman and Marx are right that confronting these systemic issues will require high-level attention — but even that may not be enough. Let’s not discourage the idea, though. Instead, let’s look at some of the things this potential czar might do.
First, both parties — but especially Democrats — should accept this hard truth: This will require a lot more than simply passing some new laws. Oh, there are certainly some things that can be done legislatively, such as funding rural broadband. But what we’re really talking about here is making the free market work in a fundamentally different way — and that’s where Republicans will have to swallow hard. This czar will have to strong-arm a lot of tech companies into putting jobs in rural America. Republicans won’t like that kind of government meddling in the marketplace, but Democrats may not like it much, either. What we’re really talking about here is a redistribution of the wealth. Democrats are perfectly fine with that sort of thing when it comes to taxing billionaires; they may be less fine with jawboning tech companies into putting jobs in rural America — because the nation’s most affluent technopolises vote overwhelmingly Democratic. Are the Democrats representing Silicon Valley in California or Route 128 in Massachusetts willing to see some of those jobs go to red states?
That’s a simplified version of what’s required but it does get the point across. To be fair, nationally we’ve seen Democrats advance some of the most interesting ideas for dealing with “the great divergence.” Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. (and who really does represent Silicon Valley), has proposed that a certain percentage of federal contracts be set aside for companies in rural areas — a kind of rural affirmative action. When congressional Republicans were passing tax cuts back in 2018, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., had an idea they rejected. Republicans wanted to lower tax rates to encourage American companies who were parking large amounts of cash overseas to bring that money back home. Warner wanted to add a proviso that a certain amount would have to be invested in economically distressed areas such as Appalachia. He now has another idea: Content providers who have benefited the most by a homebound population during the pandemic — Facebook, Zoom, and so forth — should pony up for rural broadband. “We’re talking billions, not millions,” he says. If Warner weren’t already employed, he’d make a good rural czar.
We don’t know if Biden will act on any of these suggestions to appoint a high-level aide to deal with “the great divergence,” but here’s who could: Gov. Ralph Northam. A governor doesn’t have the leverage that a president does — but he’s not powerless, either. If he doesn’t, then we have plenty of people who want to be the next governor — from both parties — who could. Do any of them have a plan? We’re waiting.