Editorial: Should Lynchburg be renamed?

This has been a year of wonders, marvels and other strange doings, so perhaps this one shouldn’t surprise us: Jerry Falwell Jr. is now on the side of the name-changing crowd. Specifically, he thinks Lynchburg should change its name. In a statement posted on the Liberty University website, the school’s president said: “I personally support changing the name of the city of Lynchburg. It’s been an embarrassment to Liberty University ever since we started. That was one of the reasons Liberty’s original name was changed from Lynchburg Baptist College to Liberty Baptist College in 1976.”
How much of this is sincere conviction and how much is Falwell trying to get back at the city, with whom he’s had some fraught relations? Or perhaps he’s looking for a way to counterbalance charges that Liberty isn’t a comfortable place for Black students and faculty members? That’s hard to say. But Falwell’s endorsement of a name change does give a higher profile to a movement that’s been bubbling online for awhile now. There are now two competing petitions on Change.org — the “change the name” petition has 5,636 virtual signatures; the “don’t change the name” petition has 9,848 signatures.
The argument for changing the name: The “lynch” part of the city’s name is embarrassing. The argument against: The name “Lynchburg” has nothing to do with lynching; it’s named after John Lynch, who ran a ferry across the James River in the 1700s. According to the National Archives, Lynch “consistently supported the antislavery movement.” The pro-change petition organizer doesn’t care: “Why do we insist on explaining that [background] when people react to its name poorly (understandably so)?”
That opens the door to some interesting questions. Among them:
1. Should we rename places that are innocently named but potentially embarrassing? We’ve certainly done that before, just not recently. Roanoke used to be Big Lick. Eagle Rock used to be Rat Hole. Both were changed to something considered more marketable. There’s a long list of places that had German-related names — and changed them during World War I as an act of patriotism. Berlin, California became Genevra. Berlin, Iowa became Lincoln. Berlin, Michigan became Marne (after a famous World War I battle). Germantown, Texas became Schroeder. Germantown, Nebraska became Garland. Germantown, Indiana became Pershing (after the general). Germantown, Tennessee became Nashoba — but then switched back to Germantown after the war. On the other hand, in Canada, the town of Swastika, Ontario insisted on keeping its name — to this very day. Meanwhile, other places have changed their names for other reasons. The town of Bedford used to be Liberty, which is why there’s a Liberty High School there that has nothing to do with Liberty University down the road. So there’s plenty of precedent here for changing a community’s name. The main difference is those are much smaller places, and the names were changed a long time ago. For a city the size of Lynchburg to change its name today — on the grounds that it’s inadvertently embarrassing — would be unusual but not unprecedented.
Through history, lots of big cities — for our purposes here, Lynchburg is a big city — have changed names, but it’s usually been for political reasons. Constantinople became Istanbul. Saigon became Ho Chi Minh City. Bombay became Mumbai. St. Petersburg became Leningrad and then became St. Petersburg again. This change — if it were to happen — would be more akin to Big Lick becoming Roanoke than any of those.
2. Should we name places after random founders? Lynch was a prominent businessman in early Lynchburg. And that’s how a lot of places got named. Harrisonburg is named after Thomas Harrison, who is regarded as the town’s founder. Martinsville is named after Joseph Martin Jr., a big landowner and explorer back in the day. Is that really how we want to name places, though? (Obviously it has been; we’re conducting a thought experiment here). Getting a place named after you is a great honor. But how many of these namesakes deserve that honor? Lynch’s views in support of abolitionism were unusual — even brave — for a Southerner in those times. However, he also wrote a letter to Thomas Jefferson in 1810 — by then in retirement — in which he supported relocating freed slaves “either on the Coast of Africa or somewhere else that may be deemed most proper and convenient.” That was not an unusual view in those days, but certainly doesn’t hold up well by today’s standards. Should that matter? Let’s not get hung up on that. Let’s frame it another way: Should our namesakes be people we want to honor — rather than the ones who just got lucky enough to be the first ones there? If we were starting from scratch to find a name of the hilly city along the James River, would Lynch even be on the list? Or would the city find some other figure from its past more suited for the honor?
3. Is a name change a marketing opportunity? Yes, changing the name of a city Lynchburg’s size would be a major hassle that would involve a lot more than changing the name on the city limits signs. Think of all the businesses with Lynchburg in the title — even the University of Lynchburg. But also think of the public relations value to a new name. This would be a way to raise the city’s profile nationally — a way to rebrand itself. There are at least nine other Lynchburgs in the United States. Lynchburg, Virginia is the biggest but not the most famous — that would be Lynchburg, Tennessee (population 6,000 or so), which happens to be home to the Jack Daniel Distillery. When the country singer Brea Lawrenson wrote and recorded “Lynchburg” in 2016, it’s clear that’s the Lynchburg she had in mind. (Lots of references to whiskey, and the official video has a shot of someone pouring Jack Daniel’s. We consider that, umm, 100 proof). Now, keep in mind that Lawrenson is from Canada — so that may really underscore an identity problem for Lynchburg, Virginia. It’s also clear from her song that she doesn’t mean “Lynchburg” as a compliment. We don’t know how many people hear “Lynchburg” and think lynchings, but if they hear it and think of the wrong town, is that a marketing problem? And if so, is it big enough to merit a name change? And if it is, what would a better name be?
We do notice that some on social media have theorized Falwell already has another name in mind for Lynchburg: Liberty. After all, Bedford’s not using it anymore.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!