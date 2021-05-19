Editorial: Should Virginia offer a rebate for vaccines?

It also would deprive the government of money to spend, which fiscal conservatives especially ought to like (not that the federal government seems to worry much about balancing income with outgo, but state and local governments sure have to).

That’s why both Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly ought to figure out a way to join together to have Virginia offer its own vaccine tax credit. If you’re keeping political score, and we know some of you are, three of the four states we mentioned earlier have Republican governors. The mayor of Lancaster, California is also a Republican. Fishwick — a Democrat — appears to have had this idea first but it is Republican politicians across the country who are taking the lead in implementing incentives for vaccinations.

There are details to be worked out, of course. If we’d had a vaccination tax credit in place from the beginning, the Department of Health could have given us the equivalent of a W-2 form to file with our taxes. Or we could just make a copy of our vaccination cards. Whatever. Like we said, a detail.

What might this cost? The census shows Virginia’s population is 8,631,393. The census further estimates that 78.2% of Virginia’s population is 18 and older — so that’s 6,749,749 adults.