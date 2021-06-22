Editorial: Should Virginia rename some counties, too?

Here’s another question: The school’s argument is that it should be allowed to be named after two counties. But if Patrick Henry’s name is no longer appropriate for a school, why is it appropriate for not one but two counties? Why should the standard for place names be different? The state board has already directed that Lord Fairfax Community College change its name. Very well then. But why then do we have a county (the most populous in the state) and a city named after someone whose name isn’t fit for a school? We can’t say that the school is more prominent while the place names are just part of the background noise because, nationally, Fairfax County has a far higher profile than the school.