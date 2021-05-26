Editorial: Should W&L change its name? Some context.

Many, if not most, of those name changes resulted from a change of mission. In 2001, Ricks College, a two-year school operated by the Church of Latter Day Saints, became a four-year school and changed its name to Brigham Young University-Idaho as a way to extend the Brigham Young brand name. Likewise, in 2011, Atlanta Christian College became Point University to reflect a) a broader curriculum than its original one of training ministers and b) its new location in West Point, Georgia

Some of the name changes were meant to honor someone. In 2002, Western Maryland College became McDaniel College to honor an important alumnus.

Some of the name changes were made for a combination of reasons. In 2008, Tri-State University in Indiana became Trine University partly because the name Tri-State was so common that the school often didn’t turn up in a Google search. The name Trine was picked to honor an alumnus by that name.

Out of all the changes, though, we could find just one example of a school changing its name because it was embarrassed by its moniker. That was Beaver College in Pennsylvania, where the name became the butt of jokes — and often found itself blocked by internet search filters once they became a thing. In 2001, Beaver College became Arcadia University.