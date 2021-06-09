Editorial: Six questions for the upcoming governor's race

We can’t imagine anyone was happy about those, although some might be more understanding than others. In any case, is there some well of frustration out there that Republicans can tap? Democrats might want to be very wary of that — because those could be some non-ideological votes that could be shifted the Republican way with the right kind of campaign.

5. Have Democrats in the General Assembly gone too far too fast?

Democrats hadn’t controlled both chambers of the General Assembly since 1998, so when they won them back in 2019 it was understandable that there were a lot of pent-up demands. And today’s Democrats are a lot further left and a lot more suburban than those Democrats in the ‘90s, who still had a lot of centrist rural representation.

The result has been a dizzying amount of legislation: Virginia has abolished the death penalty and legalized marijuana. It’s expanded voter access and required a carbon-free electric grid. It’s tightened gun laws and reformed criminal justice laws. It’s taken down Confederate statues and legalized collective bargaining for public employees. And there are those who want to do more — such as repeal the state’s anti-union “right-to-work” law.