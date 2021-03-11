Editorial: Six things we've learned from the pandemic

3. The digital divide is very real. If there’s been one good thing to come out of the pandemic, it’s been the bipartisan recognition that many people in rural America — and not just rural America, either — don’t have access to the internet. That comes as no surprise to us, of course, but it has been a revelation for many in more urban areas. There have been a lot of philosophical debates about how best to address the problem — i.e., is there a role for municipally owned networks or should this be solely a private venture? Should the state only align itself with the telecoms or pay for middle-mile fiber or should it be open to satellite-based internet? We suspect people without rural broadband don’t have much interest in those philosophical arguments.

4. The arts are essential. What was the first thing we did once we were quarantined? We binged on Netflix. Or, framed another way, we turned to the artists. Now, Netflix isn’t the whole of the arts experience but it should help us appreciate new the role that arts and artists play in society. The United States is unusual among the world’s great powers for its lack of official interest in the arts — we tend not to regard arts jobs as “real” jobs. By contrast, French President Emmanuel Macron has made a point to include artists in his country’s economic relief programs. He’s even framed his support for the arts in national security terms, saying it was important to “defend European creativity” against competitors from the United States and China. It’s not just France, either, a country that’s easy for some Americans to ridicule (never mind that without France, we’d likely still be subjects of the British monarchy). Germany has a $54 billion aid package for its arts community. Now, whether American taxpayers should be writing checks to arts groups is a controversial notion (a uniquely American controversy, of course) but if we want the arts, somebody’s got to be writing a check somewhere. The Netflix example we cited is a bit of a distraction, because Netflix is a for-profit company — as is the rest of Hollywood. Most arts groups as we know them — theaters, symphonies, ballets, operas — are distinctly nonprofit and survive only because people are willing to donate to them. If there weren’t donations, your theater ticket would only buy you act one. Most arts groups have been shuttered during the pandemic but that doesn’t mean they don’t have expenses — rent, staff, insurance. If you still want to see these groups on the other side of the pandemic, now would be a fine day to write them a check.