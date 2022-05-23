Editorial: Social media's extrajudicial punishment of Amber Heard

Just when you thought social media could not become any more grotesque, a disaster begins to unfold right before your eyes.

Yes, Virginia, we’re speaking of John C. Depp II v. Amber Laura Heard, the weekslong dispiriting slog of a defamation suit between formerly married Hollywood stars that’s being tried before a Fairfax County jury.

The details hardly need rehashing, as coverage of the trial is as inescapable as the O.J. Simpson’s trial for double homicide was in the 1990s. Nonetheless, a recap for the teensy enclave that might be blissfully unaware.

Heard and Depp ended a tumultuous 15-month marriage in 2016 as Heard made allegations of domestic abuse and sought a protective order. In their divorce settlement, the pair agreed not to bad mouth each other. Heard later wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in which she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp sued, not for breach of their agreement, but for defamation, asserting that even though Heard didn’t drop his name everyone would know who she meant. His attorneys further claimed she fabricated her abuse allegations, which caused her to countersue.

Whether or not it was a wise legal maneuver — Depp has already lost a similar trial in the United Kingdom, where the burden of proof was tilted more in his favor — the actor has the right and the resources to state his piece in court. Anyone who has experience observing court proceedings can agree that divorces and domestic abuse cases seldom conform to a scripted evildoer-vs-innocence narrative, and attorneys will amplify every potential inconsistency in word and deed for the sake of winning the case for their client, so Depp v. Heard is generating plenty of moments of tawdry reality TV-style conflict, broadcast live as they happen. For better or for worse, none of these elements add up to anything new.

The disturbing new element comes in the form of images and videos clipped from the trial coverage, almost universally re-edited and annotated by legions of Depp fans and Heard haters, that then proceed to go viral on social media as they’re shared by those same legions.

Social media algorithms then proceed to force these images into the feeds of those who have no interest in the trial — even those who might have experienced domestic abuse, and who might well be made very uncomfortable when a video of Heard being mocked for her clothing choices, her weight or her alleged fakery on the stand as she testifies pops up with millions of approving likes. One senses an agenda beyond mere personal dislike for Heard: an opportunity, perhaps, to dish out some payback to that troublesome #metoo movement.

The notion that, thanks to soulless “algorithms,” we can look forward to such callous demonstrations interrupting online chats with our friends during future high profile court proceedings is frankly quite depressing.

Meanwhile, experts theorize that Depp chose to file in Virginia because California has stronger protections against lawsuits intended to punish someone for exercising their First Amendment rights, known as anti-SLAPP laws. Perhaps improving the commonwealth’s own relatively weak anti-SLAPP laws would be a suitable topic for state lawmakers to take up once they finally get the current budget mess sorted out.