Editorial: Southwest Virginia and the promise of telework

One of the hopes carried by rural communities, as they consider economic development opportunities, hangs on the notion of freedom to work remotely.

If, in theory, one can do one’s job anywhere, why not somewhere free of traffic congestion and full of natural beauty?

Virginia had an unplanned opportunity to test drive that notion starting in March 2020, when the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led government agencies and businesses to close their physical offices. Because of a lack of broadband access, rural communities were among the least ready, but leaders in the commonwealth recognized the crisis and stepped up efforts to address it.

Under Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia invested more than $2 billion in broadband through a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds, state appropriations and matching funds from local and private sector sources, putting a goal of near universal broadband access by 2024 within reach.

Beyond the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, the federal Affordable Connectivity Program established by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act promises to make high speed connections more affordable to low income households, furthering expansion in both rural and inner city neighborhoods.

The notion of working anywhere, especially for jobs that don’t require the workers’ physical presence in an office to complete tasks, teeters on the cusp of a prismatic spray of possibilities.

And yet, as the the nation marches forward with stubborn and even foolhardy determination to treat COVID-19 as endemic worldwide — just an unpleasant part of our daily environments, like the flu and the common cold, instead of as a heightened pandemic threat — executives nationwide are issuing summons to telecommuters to emerge from their dens and return to their cubicles.

Get back to your desk and go shop downtownAs it turns out, employers are not exactly embracing remote work as a permanent part of workplace culture, with the highest profile example in Virginia being the order that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued May 5 for state employees to get back to the office, an order that eliminates some of the telework flexibility that state agencies had even prior to the pandemic. State employees wanting to continue a work-from-home arrangement had until Friday to plead their cases.

The order has led to yet another partisan dispute, as on the day of the deadline, eight Senate Democrats who represent districts in or near Richmond sent a letter to Youngkin to delay implementation of his new telework policy until after Labor Day and restore protocols to how they worked pre-pandemic. They suggested the new policy runs counter to state law and industry trends. A Youngkin spokesman brushed off the request.

A central concern involved giving parents who had originally expected to spend the next few months at home with their young children more time to find child care arrangements. Another concern involved the effect on state employees working in rural areas, with questions raised as to whether they might have to spend most of their weeks in Richmond offices, away from their actual fieldwork.

On the other hand, in urban communities with downtowns that count on office buildings full of workers as economic drivers, Youngkin’s back to work request has some across-the-aisle support. Consider the words of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, a Democrat, who thanked Youngkin on Twitter: “It will help bring more people back into downtown Richmond, supporting our local economy!”

And consider the words of the Democrat who is perhaps most responsible for enabling Youngkin’s narrow election victory in November 2021, President Joe Biden: “It’s time for Americans to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again. People working from home can feel safe to begin to return to the office,” Biden said, elaborating that he wants to see the vast majority of federal workers reporting to work in person.

A need for entrenched culture to evolveResistance to working from home doesn’t just rest on a city mouse, country mouse dichotomy.

Research shared in 2021 by the Alexandria-based Society for Human Resource Management found that remote work has stigma attached on both the management and labor sides of the divide.

Their survey found that more than two-thirds of supervisors preferred having their charges present in person, that employees working from home required more supervision and that they considered employees who chose telework more easily replaceable. More than 40% admitted forgetting about remote workers while giving out assignments.

For their part, more than half of employees fretted about lost networking opportunities (the personal kind, not the broadband and WiFi kind), deteriorating work relationships and longer hours. The combined sets of answers imply those who choose telework could miss out on chances to get ahead.

That’s a bit of a stick in the craw of those hoping to see a renaissance of small town growth rooted in the notion that broadband access makes it possible for white collar and tech-oriented jobs to resettle far from the madding crowd.

For that matter, broadband is hardly the only ingredient necessary. Houses might be cheaper, but does a town have enough consistently available for sale to give these hypothetical workers somewhere to live? And does the town offer these workers something to do after they fold their laptops shut? Are there outdoor recreation opportunities like the aerial adventure course at Explore Park in Roanoke County, or cozy music venues like the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount, or even snazzy multipurpose library facilities like those found in Vinton and in Roanoke’s Melrose neighborhood? Is there a sense of community that welcomes and celebrates newcomers?

That’s a lot of hard work done on spec. Tantalizing evidence suggests that the payoff could and will still be worth it. A report published by freelancer platform UpWork predicts nearly 30% of workers will be remote only by 2025. Data from Global Workplace Analytics asserts that almost 40% of workers would take a 10% pay cut for the chance to go fully remote.

While realistic expectations are a must — decades of work culture won’t be radically reformed overnight — a shift to put working from home on par with working in person would be a boon to Southwest Virginia and other rural communities. Ideally those pushing to put derrieres back in office chairs won’t lose sight of this greater goal.