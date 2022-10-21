Editorial: State standards for measuring student growth need another look

A series of essays by a Wise County educator named Matt Hurt appeared in our pages in March that took a deep dive into the Virginia Standards of Learning. Among other objectives, Hurt set out to debunk widely held assumptions about which students are better able to earn passing scores on those tests.

In an editorial (“ZIP codes don’t set SOL results,” April 4), we summarized his conclusions as “children of all backgrounds have the potential to pass and even excel at the SOLs,” or as Hurt himself put it, “There is no reason why we should have such disparate outcomes among the subgroups of kids.”

As the director of the Wise-based Comprehensive Instructional Program Consortium, which counts as its members more than 40 of Virginia’s smallest public school divisions, Hurt has a lot of experience with SOL strategy. (In Timesland, Botetourt, Floyd, Giles, Pulaski and Roanoke counties and Salem are members.)

The program builds on the work of teachers whose efforts with disadvantaged children consistently bring phenomenal results. In 2018 — before the COVID-19 pandemic — the Region VII schools of far Southwest Virginia, all of which are CIP members, had the highest SOL scores in the state in math, reading and science.

Hurt has raised an alarm about a change made in 2021 to the Virginia Department of Education’s model for assessing student growth, and given the successes his program has demonstrated, his concerns deserve wider exposure.

As we discussed with the SOL results for Roanoke City Public Schools (“A closer look at SOL scores in Roanoke,” Oct. 16), Virginia counts a student’s results toward a school’s accreditation if the student demonstrates growth over previous results, even if the student doesn’t pass the test. The 2018 version of this measurement, which compared the most recent spring SOL results with those of the previous spring, Hurt praised as a positive, especially as “it provided an incentive for schools to redouble efforts with their most at-risk students.”

The change made by the General Assembly in 2021 created a system in which students take a test in the fall which is then used as the baseline to measure growth when students take the SOLs the following spring. In practice, this has turned out to mean that students can, for example, score worse on a spring 2022 SOL test than they did on the spring 2021 test in that topic, but still show “growth” if their 2022 score was higher than the baseline established in fall 2021.

“This is a huge stumbling block for educators, and will prove detrimental to the proficiency of our students if it is allowed to persist,” Hurt said. He has emphasized teacher motivation as the determining factor that inspires students from all backgrounds to excel, and he maintains that the new system is de-motivational.

In an essay detailing the problem, he writes that with this new way of measuring growth, “there is no incentive for students to try their best in the fall, nor are there incentives to prod educators to ensure their students try their best.” Furthermore, the timing of a fall test makes little sense, because “in the fall we’re testing material that we have not yet taught the students, so there’s no expectation that the students will know any of it.” Worst of all, “most educators realize that the better the students do in the fall, the less growth they can display in the spring.”

As Hurt requests, legislators should consider revisiting this issue when the General Assembly next reconvenes.