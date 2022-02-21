Editorial: Still hope for signs of better governance as General Assembly makes crossover.

With the Virginia General Assembly just past the midpoint of its 2022 session, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has had a lot of spare time for grandstanding on Fox News, as he’s not yet had many bills to sign.

This is hardly a surprise. With the House of Delegates under Republican control and the Senate still commanded by Democrats, it doesn’t take a prophet to foresee that deadlocking could be the rule rather than the exception.

The governor’s talk of unity and bipartisan accomplishment was eclipsed on his very first day in office by executive orders that seemed tailor-made to keep the culture wars inflamed, including the vague yet alarming ban on the teaching of “divisive concepts” in schools.

In a crowning irony, the most ballyhooed piece of legislation that Youngkin has signed to date, one he gets to call bipartisan because of three Democratic defectors in the Senate, looks to be as controversial as it gets, at least in certain quarters. Others are relieved to see it: parental choice, at least when it comes to whether or not a child wears a mask in school as protection against the spread of COVID-19, is now the law of the commonwealth, set to take full effect March 1.

The bill also blocks school districts from switching to virtual learning except under limited circumstances. The bill allows the governor to suspend its provisions in the event of a public health threat — and it will be up to an as yet unnamed Youngkin appointee to the position of state health commissioner to determine when such a threat exists.

Tensions at recent school board meetings in Franklin and Montgomery counties indicate that, contrary to the pledge of Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, the end of mask mandates has not meant the end of mask debates.

The Virginia Education Association, the state’s teachers union, calls the bill Youngkin signed “a major overreach of power” that “could very well exacerbate the issue schools are facing around the teacher, substitute teacher, and bus driver shortages.”

At least Youngkin and Petersen are both stumping for the vaccines. “The vaccine works and is widely available,” the Democratic senator said, while the governor emphasized, “Please get the vaccine, please get the booster. It’s the best way to keep you and your family safe.”

Youngkin has maintained that encouraging people to get vaccinated will work better than using mandates to make vaccination required. Time will tell, but given that this is the path we’re on now, may he be right.

Though Youngkin has so far expressed no more than cursory interest, we also hope he sees the wisdom of a longer lasting, more constructive contribution to the state’s schools and throws his charismatic affability behind the school construction bills passed by the Senate (in which Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, had a hand). Surely the House would at least seriously consider granting their passage if Youngkin asked. We wish that, regardless of the governor’s positions, the House of Delegates will be more receptive to the bills designed to repair the state’s crumbling schools crisis during the second half of the legislature. None of the House versions of those bills made it out of committee.

However, as extensively documented by reporter Luke Weir, who has been covering the General Assembly for the Roanoke Times, quite a number of worthwhile bills from both sides of the aisle are still in play (Feb. 17, “A look at halftime General Assembly stats”) and will now cross over from one house to the other to meet their final destinies.

The Senate should support the quest of Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, to see what it will take to reopen a hospital in Patrick County. This legislation will charge the Virginia Department of Health with investigating the feasibility of reactivating Pioneer Community Hospital in some capacity — and if that won’t work, the bill directs the health department to explore alternative sites that could be used to meet badly needed health care and EMS services.

Similarly, Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, wants to study what it would take to renovate the Catawba Hospital campus into a state of the art facility addressing substance abuse issues as well as mental health care. A bipartisan majority in the House agreed with the case that Rasoul is making, and hopefully the Senate will agree, too.

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, has pushed a bill that would require governments to post all their meeting minutes online, to which we in the Fourth Estate say, bravo! Wonderful, too, that another sunshine bill from Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, which would make Virginia Parole Board votes public record, continues to swim up the ladder.

For now, several bills from Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, aimed at justice system reform are still standing, including one that raises the age threshold for delinquency matters under jurisdiction of juvenile and domestic relations courts from 18 to 21; and another that would make potential waivers available for eligible workers banned from certain jobs because of barrier crime convictions. We had questions as to whether the Republican-led House will support these reforms — now that gets put to the test.

Another relatively unsung piece of legislation from Edwards would allow juvenile courts to review and approve or deny foster care plans filed by local department of social services boards, while requiring that the departments show how problems with placements are being addressed and whether and what alternative plans have been considered.

Given the woeful lack of central oversight and regulation of social services issues (examined in depth in Roanoke Times journalist Alison Graham’s excellent series “Social Services Under Strain”), the steps Edwards wants to take toward correcting that problem could do a world of good. The bill also calls for studies to investigate ways to further improve the handling of these types of cases. The House should get behind this legislation.

Another House member from our region, Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, has shepherded the bills directly related to Youngkin’s most ambitious campaign promises: the elimination of the state’s grocery tax and the doubling of the state income tax standard deduction.

The ultimate outcome for those bills gets to determine whether Youngkin will get to boast on Fox News about an achievement that is genuinely, rather than barely, bipartisan.