Editorial: Successful Lacks statue campaign worthy of celebration

Here’s a wonderful bit of news to celebrate as 2022 draws to a close.

The private campaign to fund the creation of a statue honoring Henrietta Lacks in downtown Roanoke has surpassed its $160,000 goal.

Monday, campaign organizers will unveil the conceptual drawing of the statue, which when completed and installed will stand in Henrietta Lacks Plaza on the south side of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building in Roanoke.

We’ve been cheering for this proposal since it was first announced (Jan. 13, “Roanoke needs statue of Henrietta Lacks”). The monument to Lacks will draw much-needed attention to an astonishing, multi-faceted, globally important story that started in the Magic City.

Our longstanding position, advocated for years in these pages, is that Roanoke needs more public art of all kinds. Among those needs, murals to catch the eye of visitors and stick in their memories once they leave, and statues and striking memorials to commemorate historical milestones and figures that are much more fascinating and significant than the Star City ever seems to want to give itself credit for.

Thus, in general, the Lacks statue is not only a worthy end in its own right, but an example that hopefully will inspire similar endeavors.

Another recent endeavor we are pleased to see: the Virginia Board of Historic Resources has approved a historical marker for the Gainsboro Branch Library, the first public library for African Americans in western Virginia, where librarian Virginia Young Lee assembled a significant collection of Black literature and history in defiance of censorship from city officials. May this also herald more acknowledgment of achievements like Virginia Lee’s.

History out of hiding

Lacks Plaza itself is a recent endeavor. In July 2021, the city council renamed the public square next to the city municipal building. For 64 years, it bore the name Lee Plaza, in honor of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, a sketchy prospect even before the widespread Black Lives Matter protests of 2020.

The eastern half of the square, which holds the Roanoke Valley War Memorial, became Freedom Plaza — in that spirit, right now, a flag supporting Ukraine flies there — and the western half became Henrietta Lacks Plaza.

With Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd as the face of the campaign and the Harrison Museum of African American Culture as its fiscal agent, the advocates behind the Lacks statue also announced in January that the funds would go toward the creation of “Roanoke Hidden Histories,” an Internet-based virtual tour of sites significant to the history of Roanoke’s Black communities.

The announcement came in April that the Richmond-based company Hidden in Plain Site would move forward with the virtual tour (April 18, “Painful history of race being brought to light”). The project will illuminate pieces of the Star City’s Black history that have been obscured by time, neglect and the devastating process of urban renewal, which saw Black neighborhoods and businesses razed to make way for new development.

The tour will also share Lacks’ touching yet disquieting biography. Her cancer cell samples, collected without her knowledge at a time when informed consent was a foreign concept in medicine, became essential in enabling decades of major medical breakthroughs.

Lacks saved lives

Born in 1920 in Roanoke, Henrietta (originally named Loretta) eventually married her cousin and left Virginia for Baltimore. In October 1951, cervical cancer took the life of the 31-year-old mother of five. She was buried in an unmarked grave.

A sample of her cancer cells collected at The John Hopkins Hospital, at the time the only hospital in the region that would treat indigent Black patients, proved able to survive and multiply outside of her body. To this day, her cells, known as HeLa cells, live on, making it possible for scientists to conduct tests on human tissue without having to experiment on live people.

These cells have played a role in everything from development of the polio vaccine to COVID-19 vaccines and advancements in processes ranging from chemotherapy to in vitro fertilization. They’ve been used in studies of leukemia, AIDS and the effects of zero gravity.

HeLa cells were essential to the growth of the multibillion dollar biotechnology sector — yet Lacks’ descendants benefited from none of it. The publication of Rebecca Skloot’s bestselling biography “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” brought new attention, and overdue reforms, to issues of bioethics and patient consent.

As Roanoke Times reporter Jeff Sturgeon pointed out (Dec. 13, “Henrietta Lacks statue reaches funding goal”), prior to the plaza renaming, Roanoke’s only acknowledgement of Lacks’ contribution to science lay inside the Science Museum of Western Virginia in Center in the Square. This forward thinking was absolutely commendable, but it’s great that the museum will no longer be alone in calling attention to Lacks’ remarkable and strange story.

Critics of this project have attempted to claim that Lacks is somehow unworthy of a memorial because she was not a conscious, consenting participant in the processes she enabled — ventures that have ended up saving countless lives, that she and only she made possible. Those critics miss that this aspect of Lacks' biography makes it an absolute must that her story be told and retold. It’s a universal reason for why history must be studied and shared — to underscore why the old ways of doing things had to change.