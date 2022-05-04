Editorial: Suetterlein shows integrity by voting conscience instead of party line

David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, has shepherded a number of worthwhile pieces of legislation through this year’s contentious General Assembly session with broad bipartisan support.

One of those that we especially admire promises to curb early voting-related election confusion by having absentee ballots tallied in the precincts where the absentee voters reside. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who encouraged early voting and who benefited from it in his narrow November victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe, signed the bill April 7.

Those wondering whether some form of tax relief might pass somewhere in this commonwealth sometime this year might find hope in his bill allowing local governments to return surplus personal property tax revenues, which Youngkin also signed April 7. Before, only a real estate tax surplus could be refunded.

Suetterlein also demonstrated his good judgment in being the only Republican Senator to cross the aisle to help deny Youngkin a rather curious legislative amendment.

In Youngkin’s latest salvo into the culture war controversies surrounding the embattled Loudoun County School Board, the governor made an amendment to a bill that would have given the board staggered terms. Youngkin’s version would have forced the county to hold elections this November, a year early, for all nine board positions.

This political stunt of an amendment wasn’t going to get through the Democrat-controlled Senate, but one Republican, Suetterlein, broke ranks to add to the majority.

Speaking to the press, Suetterlein said that he too was perturbed by the same issues in Loudoun County that Youngkin has decried, such as the mishandling of a case in which two students were sexually assaulted, but he also found the idea of a politically motivated alteration of a locality’s election schedule troubling.

To the Washington Post, he said, “We can’t just get to a place where, because we so oppose someone, we’re going to unilaterally shorten their term,” and to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, he said, “I don’t want to go down this path.”

We are grateful for Suetterlein’s wisdom and integrity.