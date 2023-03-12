Times are tough for many, given inflationary pressures on food, fuel and utility costs.

Roanoke Area Ministries is one of the several organizations in the Roanoke Valley on the front line of helping people who are at risk of losing their housing due to circumstances of their lives — a medical emergency, a lost job, an unexpected expense — putting them in a financial bind.

RAM also helps those who are homeless, operating a food program and day shelter near downtown.

That’s where you, our readers, have come through again.

For 39 years The Roanoke Times has publicized a fund drive during the holidays to help RAM House. The money raised goes to support RAM’s Emergency Financial Assistance program.

Last week, Melissa Woodson, executive director of RAM, announced the 2022-23 drive had just surpassed its goal of $200,000 (though publicity for the drive ends in January, donations are accepted into the spring).

“When you consider that the economy is down this year and people are having problems, the fact that we brought in $200,000 says a lot” about people who care about their neighbors enough to donate, Woodson said.

The money raised through your contributions is a major component of how RAM is able to help so many people in financial crisis. Those stories of tough financial times have been chronicled for the Good Neighbors Fund for years by Roanoke freelance writer Betsy Biesenbach.

Woodson told us that RAM is seeing many people seeking help after substantial increases in their rent, which has compounded pressures from increased grocery bills.

At RAM’s facility, in a former Catholic church on Campbell Avenue, there’s a steady demand for lunch and other services from those without stable housing.

“We are actually doubling how many people we are feeding, that’s always where we are looking for food, canned goods,” Woodson said.

All of this is to say thank your for donations to The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund. This fall will mark 40 years since Walter Rugaber, the then-president and publisher of The Roanoke Times & World-News, launched the fund.

As Mr. Rugaber said in the Nov. 22, 1983, article by Leslie Taylor announcing the fund, “We are proud the newspaper can be used as a means of raising money for people with desparate needs and no other source of help.”

Need for volunteers

Speaking of need, we call your attention to the need for a few, good volunteers. Actually, more than a few, approximately 1,500 souls are needed to help put on the third edition of the Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge 2023 happening June 4 in the Roanoke Valley.

This event has drawn triathletes from across the country to our valley since its debut and has developed into one of the major events of the spring season, following on the heels, so to speak, of the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon in April.

Both events rely on volunteers to distribute race packets, to serve along the course and at the finish areas, and in many other roles. The triathlon’s needs are many because of the race, involving swimming 1.2 miles at Carvins Cove, cycling 56 miles up to the Blue Ridge Parkway and back to Roanoke and a 13.1 mile run in the city, means preparing for and staging transition zones in multiple locations and shepherding the course itself.

Dr. Sarah Klemencic is the volunteer director for this year’s edition. She notes that groups have played a big part in the past voluneer efforts, and nonprofits and school groups can qualify for financial support from the Ironman Foundation. Over the past two years the foundation has allocated $15,000 to local groups that have volunteered.

The selling point, like with the Blue Ridge Marathon, is to be part of something that’s bringing people together and is fun. Plus there’s a T-shirt and food. What more could you ask for?

There will be volunteer recruiting events coming up later in the spring, but here are some links for those interested now:

Ironman volunteer Link: https://ironman.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=69554

Ironman athlete Link: https://www.ironman.com/im703-virginia-blue-ridge

Ironman Foundation Link/Info: https://ironmanfoundation.org/

Blue Ridge Marathon volunteer link: https://blueridgemarathon.com/spectators/volunteer/