Editorial: Surprise! Rural localities have Virginia's highest vaccination rates

Statewide, 7,807 Virginians have died from the virus. We lost 4,865 Virginians in World War II. Many communities have memorials to their local dead from that conflict. How many will put up memorials to those we have lost from this pandemic?

Now for the good news. We are winning this fight, no thanks to those who have refused to mask up. In Virginia, virus rates peaked Jan. 8 when the rolling seven-day average was 5,927 cases per day. Now it’s down to 1,818 per day — about where we were on Nov. 9. If you were wary of the virus in November, and you should have been, you should still be wary now. But at least the trendlines are headed in the right direction — thanks to all those who have heeded medical advice (as well as holiday-induced infections now having run their course).

We’re also making progress on the vaccination front — slower than we’d like, of course, but much of that is simply a supply problem. The pharmaceutical companies can’t make the vaccine fast enough. More than twice as many Virginians have now been vaccinated at least once (1,150,698) as have ever been infected (568,946). The number of people who have been fully vaccinated (516,655) now nearly matches the number of people ever infected. So far, 13.3% Virginians have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the two-dose regimen.