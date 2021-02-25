Editorial: Surprise! Rural localities have Virginia's highest vaccination rates

The pandemic has now claimed more than 500,000 lives in the United States, more than the number of Americans killed in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined. All this in little more than a year.
If that’s not sufficient context for the pandemic, here’s some more.
The U.S. accounts for 4.25% of the world’s population but accounts for 20% of the global pandemic deaths. Why is this? We like to think we have the world’s best health care but have recorded more COVID-related deaths than any other country. Why?
The immediate answer is that we also have one of the world’s highest infection rates. As of Wednesday, the World Health Organization says we’re running an infection rate of 8,423 per 100,000 people. Only Israel, Luxembourg, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Montenegro have higher rates.
Here’s how out of proportion our infection rates are with the rest of the world. Our two next-door neighbors have much lower rates. In Canada, the rate is 2,250. In Mexico, it’s 1,585. Some countries are lower still — 977 in Finland, 172 in South Korea, 42 in New Zealand. If, a year ago, we had told you that this virus would spread into a global pandemic, would you have guessed that it would hit worst in the planet’s most advanced nation?
Again, we must ask: Why is this? It’s tempting to look back and blame former President Donald Trump for not taking the virus seriously enough. Is that a sufficient explanation, though? Trump may have downplayed the virus but ordinary Americans didn’t have to.
At some point, the blame has to be more widely shared with everyone who decided they could ignore health advice and take that beach trip, or go to that party.
Our response to the pandemic has become politicized as a liberal-conservative thing, yet it’s strangely not political elsewhere. Great Britain has a conservative government, and its infection rate is lower than ours — 6,078. Australia has a conservative government, too, and its infection rate is one of the lowest in the world — 113. Both governments have also imposed far more draconian restrictions than any enacted in the U.S.
More context: The highest infection rate in Virginia is in Galax, which is running 15,429 cases per 100,000. If Galax were a country, it would have the highest rate in the world. Campbell County’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution last December opposing the state’s anti-virus restrictions. One former supervisor — now U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell — declared that “this is a phony pandemic.” Campbell’s current infection rate is 7,204. If Campbell County were its own country, its infection rate would be the seventh highest in the world. So far, 43 people in Campbell have died from the virus. That’s more than the number of people killed in the Virginia Tech massacre; they just died less dramatically, which apparently makes it easier for both the supervisors and the congressman to discount their deaths. If some terrorist showed up in Campbell and killed that many people, would the response still be so blasé?
Statewide, 7,807 Virginians have died from the virus. We lost 4,865 Virginians in World War II. Many communities have memorials to their local dead from that conflict. How many will put up memorials to those we have lost from this pandemic?
Now for the good news. We are winning this fight, no thanks to those who have refused to mask up. In Virginia, virus rates peaked Jan. 8 when the rolling seven-day average was 5,927 cases per day. Now it’s down to 1,818 per day — about where we were on Nov. 9. If you were wary of the virus in November, and you should have been, you should still be wary now. But at least the trendlines are headed in the right direction — thanks to all those who have heeded medical advice (as well as holiday-induced infections now having run their course).
We’re also making progress on the vaccination front — slower than we’d like, of course, but much of that is simply a supply problem. The pharmaceutical companies can’t make the vaccine fast enough. More than twice as many Virginians have now been vaccinated at least once (1,150,698) as have ever been infected (568,946). The number of people who have been fully vaccinated (516,655) now nearly matches the number of people ever infected. So far, 13.3% Virginians have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the two-dose regimen.
Virginia started out in a poor position. At one point, Becker’s Hospital Review ranked Virginia as having the lowest percentage of distributed vaccines in the country. Virginia’s now turned that around. Last weekend, we were ranked as high as sixth place in the country. By Tuesday, we had slipped to 18th and on Wednesday were 35th. Those rankings bounce around day-by-day as new shipments arrive (ironically, each new shipment pushes a state lower until they’re administered). Becker’s currently says Virginia has administered 77% of the vaccines that have been delivered, although those figures are somewhat misleading because they don’t account for vaccines that are scheduled to be jabbed into someone’s arm in the next few days. If you blamed Gov. Ralph Northam for our low ranking before, you should also credit him now with the state’s dramatic turnaround by appointing a vaccination czar.
Now for the surprisingly good news for our side of the state: The localities with the highest vaccination rates in Virginia tend to be west of the Blue Ridge. In Washington County, the vaccination rate (21%) is nearly twice as high as in Fairfax County (11%); Smyth County (18%) is twice as high as Arlington (9%). Staunton has the highest vaccination rate in the state (28.5%); three and a half times higher than in Norfolk (8%). In Roanoke, the figure is 15.4%, slightly above the state average. In Salem, it’s 26%.
“That part of the state received higher numbers of vaccines early on (Ballad and Carilion) relative to the population of the state,” says state vaccination czar Danny Avula by email. “The health systems were awesome partners with public health, did tons of community vaccination, and those three health districts are used to doing high volume vaccination because they are one of the primary channels for mass flu vaccination every year. They should absolutely celebrate their public health providers, health systems, and other partners that have been doing a phenomenal job!!!”
We’re accustomed to this part of the state lagging behind, no matter what the measure is. Here’s a case where we’re leading the state. There’s some hope in this dark winter, after all.