Editorial: Taking down Byrd's statue isn't enough

The argument for bonds is that roads are a generational investment so it’s fair to spread that cost over generations. Few people could afford to buy a house if they had to pay for it all in cash.

The gas tax may have made sense in the 1920s, but it makes less sense with each passing day: Decades ago Virginia had to start dipping into other revenue streams to pay for roads and will have to do so even more in the future. Electric cars use no gas, so those drivers pay no gas tax for the roads they drive on.

More broadly, Byrd favored the state paying for roads over schools, which he saw as a local responsibility. That’s the philosophical basis of the disparity we see today between schools in the state’s most affluent communities and the schools is not-so-affluent places.

Here’s the ultimate historical irony: Today Northern Virginia is a stronghold of liberal Democrats, who voted to take down Byrd’s statue but still benefit from his fiscal policies: They get lots of fancy roads while rural Virginia has schools held together by duct tape.