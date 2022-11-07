Editorial: Tazewell County mural project sets great example

Two years ago, Confederate statues were on the ballot in Virginia.

Specifically, six county governments — Halifax, Warren, Tazewell, Lunenburg, Franklin and Charles City — had tossed the question to voters as to whether or not a Confederate monument standing next to a courthouse should be moved. As per a newly enacted state law related to the disposition of war memorials, the results of the referendums were nonbinding. County boards of supervisors were not required to follow the results.

However, disappointing to some, vindicating to others, the results were utterly predictable. In each county, more than 55% of voters, in some cases substantially more, indicated they wanted those statues to stay put. Backed up by the referendum results, boards that likely had little appetite to move the statues in the first place let them be.

In 2021, in Mathews, Middlesex and Nottoway counties, this cycle repeated. Despite the oppression these monuments symbolized, they are going nowhere, at least for now.

As Election Day approaches this year, at least one of those counties has taken a step to make its courthouse exterior more inclusive, a welcome development, one that other localities could productively duplicate.

The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors commissioned a mural. (Attentive readers of this space will know that we’re big fans of public art in general and outdoor murals in particular.)

As reported in the Richlands News-Press and in Cardinal News, the mural, called “Standing Tall and Proud: African American Heritage in Tazewell County,” is the brainchild of Ellen Elmes, a retired Southwest Virginia Community College faculty member with a number of public art projects under her belt.

Though Elmes found Tazewell County’s vote on the monument disappointing, she converted that energy into action, bringing a proposal to the county to put portraits of important African American figures from Tazewell history on an outer courthouse wall. The board unanimously approved the project in April 2021 and appointed a citizens’ committee to research who should be portrayed in the mural.

The finished art, dedicated Oct. 29, was a collaborative community project, with 10 artists assisting Elmes in designing and painting the subjects of the 16 life-sized portraits. The men and women depicted in the mural were business leaders, civil rights leaders, educators, poets, politicians. One, Jimmy Higginbotham, was Tazewell’s first Black police chief. In terms of eras, they range from those born into slavery to one who died as recently as 2019.

“Born Black in Tazewell County, with incredible odds against them, these individuals on this wall emerged from the shadows of enslavement, Jim Crow, segregation and integration,” said Mabel Horton, “Standing Tall” committee co-chair, at the dedication. “They countered hate with love for their families and their communities.”

Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young told the assembled that he hoped the mural would inspire future generations, so that “children of any race can come here and look at this mural and say, ‘if they painted such strokes in their time, against such adversity, how much more can I do in mine?’”

Elmes’ concept is an excellent one to export, and even those communities reluctant to shed Confederate ties should consider it. Perhaps especially those communities.