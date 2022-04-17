Editorial: Tense tit for tat complicates bid for tax breaks

Gov. Glenn Youngkin certainly doesn’t sound like a culture warrior when he speaks to the press.

“I actually want to thank our legislators on both sides of the aisle for the really good work that they’ve done in the session to date,” he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch, looking back on the 2022 state legislative session as a whole and the budget process in particular. “I’ve enjoyed working with senators and delegates from both sides of the aisle. We have had lots of interactions. We’ve had lots of meetings and breakfasts, time to talk about priorities. I’ve enjoyed the give and take.”

The highlight of the session so far, Youngkin asserted, was when he signed the bill barring mask mandates into law. “That was a really important moment for everyone, on a bipartisan basis,” he said.

Of course, it’s a bipartisan initiative in that three Democratic senators got in touch with their inner Joe Manchin/Kyrsten Sinema and put that bill into the governor’s hands. Nonetheless, that counts, in the same way three Republicans made Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court bipartisan.

Demonstrating that laid-back dad-in-a-sweater charm that helped him win election, Youngkin displayed no signs of anxiety over the inevitable clashes arising as a Republican governor and Republican-controlled House of Delegates negotiate with a Democratic Senate. “We have to work through these things,” he said. “I have had a great time.”

Members of the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus, on the other hand, don’t back up Youngkin’s good times claim. To hear them tell it, like Billy Idol, the governor is dancing with himself.

The senators’ outrage stemmed from vetoes Youngkin used to swat down 26 bills, all sponsored by Democrats, without giving legislators any hint beforehand that he had objections to the bills.

‘Irrational actions’“Quite frankly, he has issued some petty personal attacks on senators with his vetoes and some of his amendments,” said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton. “What we feel that this exemplifies is incompetence and a lack of knowledge when it comes to the governing process.”

“It looks like he’s never gotten out of the campaign mode,” said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who swore that none of the previous 12 governors ever dished out a veto without first reaching out to the legislator to explain. “You don’t build relationships with the state legislature when you do things like this.”

“This governor has not figured out yet that governing requires that we all work together,” groused Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath. “Republicans in the General Assembly have to figure out whether they’re going to stand on their own two feet and try to help their governor understand the way government works.”

Most of the vetoes targeted Northern Virginia Democrats. Deeds’ bill that Youngkin blocked, designed to prevent debt collection agencies from harassing crime victims who have filed claims with the Crime Injuries Compensation Fund for aid with their medical bills, faced opposition from Republicans, including Roanoke County Sen. David Suetterlein, who assert the bill would create unintended legal liabilities for small health care businesses. Deeds said that the veto without warning demonstrated Youngkin’s “absolute lack of experience with government.”

This dust-up comes as the realization of the governor’s biggest campaign promises — such as the doubling of the standard deduction and the elimination of the sales tax on groceries — dangles precariously over a $3 billion gap between the House and Senate versions of the 2022-24 state budget.

Musing on whether Youngkin’s vetoes will affect budget negotiations, Saslaw said, “While it’s not helpful, I don’t think this will stop it.”

However, Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch otherwise, hinting that budget negotiations won’t finish before April 27, when the legislature meets to consider overriding Youngkin’s vetoes. “I think the governor’s irrational actions have, without question, set us back.”

Delicate balanceYet how severe exactly is Youngkin’s offense? Of about 840 bills passed by the General Assembly, 26 seems but a small fraction.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond — whose admirable team-up with Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, to tackle the ever-worsening problem of deteriorating school buildings, still has final results pending — crowed recently that 10 of her bills have been signed by the governor.

These are praise-worthy bills, too. One is designed to keep law enforcement from prematurely destroying physical evidence recovery kits in sexual assault cases. Another makes it possible for historic African-American cemeteries established between 1900 and 1948 to receive state maintenance and preservation funding. Prior to the bill’s passage and Youngkin’s signature, only cemeteries established in 1900 or earlier were eligible.

It doesn’t seem at first glance as if Youngkin’s veto blitz amounted to a large-scale war on Democrat-sponsored legislation. Yet, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, those 26 vetoes are the most a first-year governor has dealt out since the pugnacious Jim Gilmore in 1998. Also, six of those bills passed both houses unanimously.

Democrats posit that Youngkin struck in retaliation for the senators’ choice to deny confirmation of some of his appointees, namely Trump administration veteran Andrew Wheeler as secretary of natural and historic resources, as well as four of the governor’s first five appointees to the parole board. The latter can be characterized as petty retaliation in its own right on the part of the Democrats — a response to a Republican rejection of 11 appointees proffered by Youngkin’s Democratic predecessor, Ralph Northam — which was in itself revenge for dissing Wheeler.

Nonetheless, the governor needs his political adversaries on board to get these tax breaks through. Going on CNBC to call for the General Assembly to hurry up and get with his program, as he did on April 14, and yet giving key Democrats’ noses a hard flick when the camera’s not running, could amount to an open invitation for a public humbling.

Senate Democrats don’t seem to have made up their minds about whether to go there. Youngkin should consider consulting with the members of his circle that understand Richmond’s traditions before making another antagonistic move.