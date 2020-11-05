Editorial: The big election takeaway: We're more polarized than ever

The final results in the presidential race may still be uncertain, but this much is clear: The United States is more polarized today than we were before.
That’s not an opinion. That’s just math.
The election results showed one clear trend: The rural localities that voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump four years ago voted even more strongly for him this time around. Meanwhile, the nation’s cities and suburbs that voted against him in 2016 did so by even wider margins in 2020. The bright red and bright blue parts of the nation moved even further apart for one another. That can’t be good for the country, to have two such very different Americas, each convinced they represent “the real America.” It’s why Ronald Brownstein, a longtime observer of American politics, warned in The Atlantic magazine even before the election that no matter what happened, that “the 2020s could be as dangerous as the 1850s.” If you know what happened in the 1860s, that should give everyone some pause.
Here’s some historical context for the trends we saw accelerate this year: In 1976, Republican Gerald Ford carried Virginia by 1.3% over Democrat Jimmy Carter. That year, out of 136 localities, only 23 were so lopsided that a candidate took 60% or more of the vote. Only one locality (Charles City County, for Carter) saw a candidate top 70%.
By 2016, out of 133 localities (a few had merged), 74 saw one candidate or another hit 60% or more. Four localities saw a candidate top 80%.
This year, we saw 116 localities where one candidate hit 60% or more — five times the number from that bicentennial year. We’re now in an environment where nearly nine of 10 localities in the state are being won by landslide margins. In 1976, we had just one county that saw a candidate hit 70% of more. This year we had 38. Then we had no locality where someone hit 80%. Four years ago, we had four. This year we had 17.
This does not bode well. How do we govern a state — or for that matter a country — where so many communities are so uniform in their thinking, yet so disconnected from their fellow citizens in other communities? We are becoming strangers to one another, and it’s always easy to demonize the stranger as some scary “other.”
The fault line that now runs through American society is appears geographical, but it’s really more accurate to say that it’s class-based and culture-based. We saw four years ago that the best marker of how someone voted was educational attainment — those with more tended to vote Democratic, those with less (at least among white voters) tended to vote Republican. Trump made in-roads among some Black and Hispanic voters, which shocked some Democrats, but they shouldn’t have been: We’re seeing a realignment. Once Democrats were considered the party of the working class and Republicans were considered the party of the rich. Now Democrats have become the party of an educated elite while Republicans are evolving into a more populist party with working-class sensibilities. There are exceptions, of course — labor unions that endorse Democrats, certain business interests that back Republicans — but those exceptions may find themselves more and more at odds with the base of their own parties.
Virginia’s returns offer a microcosm of these trends. Once the state’s suburbs in the urban crescent were strongly Republican. Now they are increasingly Democratic bastions. (We say “in the urban crescent” because suburban Roanoke County has steadfastly resisted these trends). This year, Virginia Beach voted 51.5% to 46.4% for Biden, the first time that the city has voted Democratic in a presidential race since the Lyndon Johnson landslide over Barry Goldwater in 1964. Chesterfield County made an even more historic flip. It went for Biden 52.2% to 46.3%. That’s the first time a Democratic presidential candidate has carried Chesterfield since Harry Truman did so in 1948.
Not that long ago, Northern Virginia was considered Republican territory. As recently as 2000, George W. Bush carried Fairfax County, Fairfax city, Loudoun County and Prince William County. Now all those localities vote Democratic, and Biden ran stronger there than any Democrat in the modern era. He took 69% of the vote in Fairfax County, the most of any presidential candidate — Democrat or Republican — since Woodrow Wilson took 70.7% in 1916. In Arlington and Alexandria, which have voted Democratic for years, Biden hit 80%. That tops the 75.8% that Clinton took in Arlington four years and the 79% that Wilson took in Alexandria in 1912. We’ve searched records back to the Civil War and can’t find any year in which a Democrat ran better in those localities.
Trump, meanwhile, hit similar historic highs for a Republican — and sometimes any candidate — in many parts of rural Virginia. One of the questions going into the election was whether Trump could squeeze any additional votes out of rural Virginia. He did. Those weren’t enough to make up for Biden’s increased margins in the urban crescent, but they did make a difference in helping carry Republican Bob Good to victory in the 5th Congressional District race.
Democrat Cameron Webb had banked on running up big margins in Charlottesville and Albemarle County — and did. Biden ran well ahead of the margins that Hillary Clinton posted there four years ago and Webb did even better than that — he polled more votes than Biden did in both communities and took slightly bigger margins out of each locality.
Webb could not have asked for a better showing there. However, Trump exceeded his 2016 margins in the more rural parts of the district — and that helped Good, who enthusiastically clung to Trump’s coattails. In Pittsylvania, the district’s second biggest locality behind Albemarle, Trump took 68% of the vote four years ago — and a margin of 12,355 votes. This year, he took 69% — and a margin of 13,610. In Franklin County, he took 68.8% and a margin of 11,312 four years ago. This time, he took 70.5% and a margin of 12,485. And so it went across much of the district. Those numbers may not seem much, but they add up and in this case they added up to a clear victory for Good.
How do we govern such a divided nation? That’s a question that faces both parties — assuming either is willing to reach out to the other side, and assuming the other side is willing to reach back in some spirit of compromise. We know voters aren’t.
