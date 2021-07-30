Editorial: The 'big lie' about an urban-rural vaccine divide

We can now offer some national context that underscores our point — that the vaccine divide isn’t a purely urban and rural divide, and it’s not purely partisan, either.

The good news is that Southwest and Southside Virginia, however laggard they be compared to other Virginia localities, aren’t the worst in the country. There are rural parts of the South and Midwest that are far worse.

In Slope County, North Dakota, only 11% of all adults are vaccinated. In Miller County, Arkansas, only 12% are. In Cameron Parish, Louisiana, only 16% are. There are lots of other counties where the rates are in the teens or twenties. If we have another lockdown, it will be because of places like that.

But then there are some rural counties that are quite different. Presidio County, Texas, is along the Rio Grande in west Texas. Its adult vaccination rate is somewhere in the 80% range — we’re not entirely sure where because Texas only reports statistics for those 12 and up, not 18 and up, but 89% of those in that age range have been fully vaccinated. That’s higher than any any place in Virginia, and one of the highest in the country.

Now, perhaps Presidio County doesn’t fully prove our point because it’s the rare rural county that votes Democratic, casting nearly 66% of its votes for Biden.