Editorial: The biggest political mistake Virginia Democrats have made in 2021

We have before us one of the starkest contrasts we’ve ever had in a Virginia governor’s race.

In Republican Glenn Youngkin, we have a candidate we really know nothing about. He’s never held office, and he’s said precious little in his campaign beyond some conservative bromides. All we know is that he was for a time co-CEO of the world’s second-largest private equity firm so we can surmise he knows something about money and might have some management acumen (although not enough to survive very long in the top post).

In Democrat Terry McAuliffe, we have a rarity of the opposite kind — a former governor seeking a second, non-consecutive term. That means while we know almost nothing about Youngkin and what kind of governor he would be, we know all there is to know about what kind of governor McAuliffe would be, because he’s been governor before — and the reviews on him were decidedly mixed. As we’ve pointed out before, near the end of his term, the Roanoke College Poll found only 43% of Virginia’s approved of his handling of the office. That’s hardly a mandate for a second term.