Editorial: The curious reluctance of some Northern Virginia Democrats to help rural Virginia

We’ve devoted a lot of ink in print — and electrons online — over the years to the plight of Virginia’s rural schools.
How many are physically falling apart but cash-strapped localities can’t afford to fix them. How they’re unable to offer some of the classes that schools in more affluent parts of the state routinely do. How the state constitution has sanctioned these kinds of disparities, with a 1994 Virginia Supreme Court ruling explicitly saying so.
This General Assembly session, we’ve seen an astonishing breakthrough on this front, with the state Senate unexpectedly passing two measures championed by state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County. One would call for an advisory referendum in November 2022 on whether the state should issue $3 billion in bonds for school construction. The other would amend the state constitution to guarantee “equal educational opportunities” across Virginia. Both those measures now await their fate in the House of Delegates. As we wait, we’ve noticed a curious trend. Most of the opposition to these, and other bills aimed at helping rural schools, has come from Democrats in Northern Virginia.
This is curious for several reasons. First, Democrats always like to claim that they, and not Republicans, are the party that cares the most about public schools. Second, Democrats like to position themselves as champions of the poor and rural localities are, quite literally, the poorest in the state. So why are some Democrats — not all, mind you, but some — standing in the way of measures that would help rural schools?
Here’s what we conclude: The state’s most affluent part of the state, Northern Virginia, is now represented entirely by Democrats and in the process some Democrats have lost touch with their ideological heritage.
Before we go on, let’s marshal our evidence. The Senate vote on the constitutional amendment was 34-1 — that lone opponent was George Barker, D-Fairfax. The Senate vote on the bond issue was 31-7. Of those seven, all were Democrats. Five are from Northern Virginia — Barker, Adam Ebbin, Janet Howell, Jeremy McPike and Chap Petersen. The other two were Mamie Locke of Hampton and Creigh Deeds of Bath County. Deeds, who represents a mostly rural district, said he was voting against the bond issue referendum because the state can’t afford to borrow that much money right now. Both these are, without a doubt, big fixes to a big problem. However, we’ve seen certain Democrats from Northern Virginia take a critical view toward the state making even more modest efforts to help rural schools.
Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, introduced a bill that would create a state fund for school construction. There was no money attached to the fund, mind you. O’Quinn’s bill merely would have created the shell into which to put that money if it ever materializes.
Del. David Bulova, R-Fairfax, voted against O’Quinn’s bill in committee. “We’re potentially shifting what has long been a local responsibility to the state having a share of that,” he said.
That’s exactly the point!
Bulova represents a district where the median household income is $128,374 in Fairfax County and $138,291 in Fairfax city. He represents some of the most affluent constituents in the country. Meanwhile, O’Quinn represents a district where the median household income is $36,544 in Grayson County. Fairfax taxpayers have a much easier time paying for their schools than taxpayers in Grayson do. And Grayson’s not even at the bottom. In Dickenson County, the median household income is $29,932.
A few years ago, Lee County had two schools where students and teachers had to set out trash cans to catch rainwater dripping through the ceiling. Lee eventually fixed that, but the $700,000 cost was $700,000 that otherwise would have been spent on instruction. The county is also trying to teach cybersecurity on an electrical system so old that sometimes the power shorts out. We suspect that’s not a problem that schools in Bulova’s district have to deal with. In the end, O’Quinn’s bill cleared the House Education Committee but then was suffocated in the House Appropriations Committee. You’d think that voting to create a school construction fund — even if it’s empty, maybe even especially if it’s empty — would be an easy vote. Apparently not.
When Stanley’s bond issue referendum came up in Senate committee, several Northern Virginia Democrats suggested that rural localities need to “step up” and pay more. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, pointed out that the property tax rate in in Fairfax County is $1.15 per $100 of assessed value while in Franklin County it’s 61 cents per $100 — about half the Fairfax rate. Of course, the median household income in Franklin is also more than half that of Fairfax – $52,639 to $122,227. Fairfax is a richer place so of course it can afford to tax its citizens more. That argument isn’t popular among Northern Virginia Democrats; John Bell of Loudon County pointed out that his constituents also have higher mortgages so they may not have that much disposable income left. Yet the fact remains — under current policy, the state is essentially expecting the poor to tax themselves more, a regressive tax policy that doesn’t seem in keeping with Democratic “progressive” rhetoric.
In the past two years, six rural localities have held referenda on whether to increase the local sales tax to pay for school construction projects. All six — Charlotte, Gloucester, Halifax, Henry, Northampton, Patrick — said yes. But why should some of the poorest counties in the state be forced to tax themselves? The median household income in Fairfax is three times what it is in Henry, Charlotte and Patrick counties. Democrats like to talk a lot about the sins of “privilege” — well, here they are the ones with privilege. To be fair, both Surovell and Bell voted for Stanley’s bills, so kudos to them. Indeed, so did most Northern Virginia Democrats. Still, we can’t help but notice who didn’t and notice that almost all of those who didn’t are from Northern Virginia.
It’s not just some Democratic legislators who have trouble embracing proposals aimed at rural Virginia. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe has based much of his comeback campaign on his “big and bold” educational plan but it’s not so “big and bold” as to endorse a school construction bond issue of his own or amend the state constitution. Why not? There’s still time to change that. We’re waiting.