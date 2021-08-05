Editorial: The danger of that 'election integrity' rally

Republicans will conduct a two-day rally in Lynchburg this weekend. That would be completely unremarkable in an election year except for one thing: This is being billed as an “election integrity” rally.

Sadly, all the Republicans who are taking part in this event are lending their names to a conspiracy theory, that somehow the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent — something that not a single court in the land has found.

This is more than some talking point for a feverish fringe; it was an actionable point for all those people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Criminals might be one word for them; courts are already starting to apply that status.

Why are decent Republicans lending any legitimacy to these claims at all? Let’s be as clear as we possibly can: They are playing with a kind of fire, one that threatens to do something that once would have been unthinkable — undermine America’s commitment to democracy.

We’ve already seen an awful lot of Republicans who were willing to set aside some election results they simply didn’t like.

They have helped set the country on a dangerous path to a dark and terrible place.