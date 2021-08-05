Editorial: The danger of that 'election integrity' rally

Republicans will conduct a two-day rally in Lynchburg this weekend. That would be completely unremarkable in an election year except for one thing: This is being billed as an “election integrity” rally.
Sadly, all the Republicans who are taking part in this event are lending their names to a conspiracy theory, that somehow the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent — something that not a single court in the land has found.
This is more than some talking point for a feverish fringe; it was an actionable point for all those people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Criminals might be one word for them; courts are already starting to apply that status.
Why are decent Republicans lending any legitimacy to these claims at all? Let’s be as clear as we possibly can: They are playing with a kind of fire, one that threatens to do something that once would have been unthinkable — undermine America’s commitment to democracy.
We’ve already seen an awful lot of Republicans who were willing to set aside some election results they simply didn’t like.
They have helped set the country on a dangerous path to a dark and terrible place.
This time it was some so-called conservatives (we’ll explain the “so-called” part shortly) who rioted, busted into Congress and chanted “hang the vice president” simply because they couldn’t bear the thought of their precious Donald Trump doing what at least half of all candidates do every election — lose.
If someday Republicans decide they really will ignore election results and impose their preferences, that could be a mob of liberals doing the exact same thing, just with different color hats.
Liberals who don’t believe that — just look at the mobs who tore down Confederate statues last summer. It’s imperative for both parties to pull us back from the brink, but Republicans with this rally aren’t helping.
This event is sponsored by 5th District Republicans, who are already suspect because they nominated one of the nation’s more bizarre congressmen, Bob Good, R-Campbell County.
One of his top staff members attended the “Stop the Steal” rally of conspiracy theorists that preceded the attack on the Capitol.
Good himself was one of just 21 House members who voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to police officers who defended the Capitol against those rioters. That put him in the same stench-filled category as Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.
Last week Campbell County Republicans called for an “audit” of Virginia’s 2020 results, which were not unusual in any way.
Why the 5th District has become a wellspring for this fringe is a mystery. If they want to hold a rally devoted to conspiracy theories, that’s their right but we’re saddened to see decent Republicans such as Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin associate themselves with this dangerous nonsense.
When asked about the absurd possibility of the courts “reinstating” Trump as president, Youngkin apparently won’t even push back. Is he a conspiracy theorist, too, or simply a political coward?
We said those pushing these theories are “so-called” conservatives. Here’s why we say that: True conservatives believe that government is neither particularly efficient nor competent, one reason why it should be entrusted with as few duties as possible.
(Experience shows us they’re not entirely wrong.)
To believe Trump’s “big lie,” though, you have to believe that the government has pulled off one of the great conspiracies of all time — and further that Democrats have masterminded it.
This is a very un-conservative thing to believe because you’d have to believe that government in general, and Democrats in particular, are capable of such well-oiled bureaucratic skill.
Even more, you have to believe that Democrats are stunningly effective at stealing an election yet thoroughly incompetent in running the government they just usurped. (We’re not saying they are incompetent but Republicans often think they are.)
Ergo, believing Trump’s election lie is the exact opposite of conservative thinking and real conservatives ought to call it out. (You also have to believe that Democrats were competent enough to steal the presidency but not steal a majority in the U.S. Senate, yet another logical inconsistency.)
In any case, this rally — however injurious to our civic health — is happening. That prompts some questions for Youngkin (and any other Republican officeholder who unwisely shows up). It even poses some questions for Democrat Terry McAuliffe, too.
1. For Youngkin: Are you at all concerned that these conspiracy theorists are undermining faith in our democracy?
2. For both: If you lose November’s election, will you gracefully concede? If you’re not prepared to say “yes,” what signal does that send about your commitment to democracy?
3. For both: Do you believe that states should ever set aside their election results and have the state legislature designate its own slate of electors?
If yes, what signal are you sending about American democracy?
Some Republicans talked about doing this last year but this is a question for both candidates because maybe someday it will be a Democratic state legislature that doesn’t like the fact that its state just voted for a Republican candidate for president.
4. For Youngkin: The Democratic-controlled General Assembly last year expanded Virginia’s early voting. Some Republicans have said they’d like to restrict or even abolish early voting. What do you think?
5. For McAuliffe: Should early voting be expanded even more? If so, how?
6. For Youngkin: You’ve said you favor requiring voters to produce a photo ID. What mechanism, if any, would you set up for those voters who don’t have a photo ID to get one? What documentation would you have them provide?
7. For McAuliffe: What’s wrong with a photo ID? Many types of business transactions today require a photo ID — why should elections be an exception?
8. For Youngkin: Would you expand, restrict or abolish drop boxes for absentee ballots? If the latter, what’s drop with drop boxes? We have drop boxes for the U.S. Postal Service. What’s the difference, except that the Postal Service is increasingly unreliable?
9. For McAuliffe: Why are Democrats so resistant to the bill by state Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, that would have absentee ballots counted as part of regular precincts?
With so many people now voting early, that would prevent the late-night “ballot drop” in which all the early votes are aggregated in a “central absentee precinct.”
Chesapeake, alone of Virginia localities, figured this out. Why not all?