Editorial: The election by the numbers

We’ve written plenty of words about the election just passed, so today let’s sweep up some of the stray numbers.
The final margin in the popular vote was Joe Biden 51.1%, Donald Trump 47.1%. Trump improved slightly over his 2016 performance, where he took 46.1% of the vote. The big difference is that Biden improved more over Hillary Clinton’s 48.2% — and won his votes in a slightly different configuration, which is what really matters in the Electoral College.
This marks the seventh time in eight elections that the Republicans have failed to hit the 50% mark. The only exception was 2004, when George W. Bush won re-election with a bare 50.7% of the vote to John Kerry’s 48.3%. Before that you have to go back to 1988 when George H.W. Bush won election with 53.4% of the vote. The challenge for Republicans is how they can win with an increasingly diverse electorate; the challenge for Democrats is that Republicans don’t need to hit 50% to win — the small-state bias of the Electoral College means they just need to win in the right places. Both these questions would seem to present some challenges for American democracy. A party that can’t win a majority yet still wins elections because of rules written in the 1700s doesn’t have much legitimacy.
The era of close elections continues. Biden’s 51% is less than the 52.9% Barack Obama won in 2008 and the same as the 51.1% he won in 2012. Republicans have a hard time hitting 50%, but so do Democrats. Bill Clinton never hit 50% in either of his two elections; third-party candidates drew off votes. Before him, Jimmy Carter polled just 50.15% while winning in 1976. The last Republicans to win decisively were Ronald Reagan in 1984 (58.8%) and Bush in 1988 (the aforementioned 53.4%), but the last Democrat to win decisively was Lyndon Johnson in 1964 (61%), running a year after John Kennedy’s assassination and with Barry Goldwater as an opponent. Before Johnson, the last Democrat to poll over 50% was Franklin Roosevelt in 1944 (53.4%). Why does it seem that government is often gridlocked? It’s because voters are, as well.
This was the second-best Libertarian showing in history. Jo Jorgensen polled 1,846,916 votes or 1.2%. Only one other Libertarian candidate has done better and that might have been a fluke. Gary Johnson polled 4,489,233, good for 3.3%, in 2016. He had the advantage of running against Trump and Hillary Clinton, so was a safe haven for voters who couldn’t stand either. Jorgenson, though, ran better than Johnson did in 2012, when he polled 1,275,923, or 1%. Her showing was also better than Ed Clark did in 1980 when he won 921,128, or 1.1%. No other Libertarians have crossed the 1% mark.
Early voting was exceptionally popular in Virginia. This was the first year that Virginia had “no excuses” early voting — an innovation of the new Democratic majority in the General Assembly. It’s hard to tell how popular early voting would have been in a normal year, but the pandemic certainly heightened enthusiasm for the opportunity. Falls Church was the high water mark in Virginia — 85% of the ballots there were cast some way other than by the traditional method of showing up on Election Eay. The lowest early voting turnout was in Lee County; even there, 30% voted absentee, up from 8% four years ago. Del. Mark Cole, R-Spotsylvania, headed the House elections committee when Republicans were in the majority. He told the Richmond Times-Dispatch he’d like to see early voting repealed if Republicans regain the legislature. His constituents might think otherwise, though. In Spotsylvania, nearly 65% of the votes were cast early. In Roanoke and Salem, the figure was also 65%. In Lynchburg, the figure was 50%. One reason Lynchburg’s figure was lower is that Republicans — recognizing that Trump was a lost cause in Virginia — encouraged Liberty University students to vote wherever home was rather than register to vote in the Hill City. On the precinct level, the lowest absentee rate in the state was in Lynchburg’s Third Ward Second Precinct, aka, the Liberty precinct — just 5.2%. However, in the Alvey precinct in Prince William County, 92% voted absentee. (We’re indebted to the Virginia Public Access Project for compiling those figures.)
We saw some big voter shifts. We’ve previously pointed out some historic flips as suburbs realigned from Republican to Democratic. Virginia Beach voted Democratic for the first time since 1964, Chesterfield County for the first time since 1948. Lynchburg isn’t a suburb, but it is a metro area, and it also voted Democratic in a presidential year for the first time since 1948. Now let’s dig deep and see just how many votes that involved.
In Lynchburg, Trump’s vote didn’t change much from four years before, but the Democratic vote rose from 14,792 for Clinton to 18,048 for Biden — an increase of 3,256. In other communities, we saw even bigger shifts. In Chesterfield County, Trump polled 8,281 more votes than he did four years ago. But Biden improved the Democratic performance by 25,861 votes. Over the two decades, the Democratic vote in Chesterfield has grown from 38,368 for Al Gore in 2000 to 49,346 for John Kerry in 2004 to 74,310 votes for Obama in 2008 to 77,694 for Obama in 2012 to 81,074 for Clinton in 2016 to 106,935 for Biden in 2020. The county’s population has grown nearly 36% in that time, but the Democratic vote has nearly tripled. The suburbs are growing Democrats. If Virginia Republicans want to win statewide elections again, they need to figure out how to reverse this trend.
Not all suburbs are realigning. The biggest ones sure are. In 2000, Fairfax County, Loudoun County and Prince William County all voted for Bush. Loudoun was pretty emphatically Republican then — 56.1%, the other counties less so. Now, the Biden vote in Loudoun was 61.5%. In Prince William, he took 62.6%. In Fairfax County, he just missed 70% at 69.9%. Some suburban counties remain in the Republican column. The three biggest are Spotsylvania County, Hanover County and … Roanoke County. The Republican share there has remain virtually unchanged — 60% for John McCain in 2008, 61.7% for Mitt Romney in 2012, 61% for Trump four years ago, 60% for Trump this year. In “Casablanca” Humphrey Bogart’s Rick told Ingrid Berman’s Ilsa: “We’ll always have Paris.” It looks like no matter what, Republicans will be able to say “We’ll always have Roanoke County.”
