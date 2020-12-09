Editorial: The election by the numbers

This was the second-best Libertarian showing in history. Jo Jorgensen polled 1,846,916 votes or 1.2%. Only one other Libertarian candidate has done better and that might have been a fluke. Gary Johnson polled 4,489,233, good for 3.3%, in 2016. He had the advantage of running against Trump and Hillary Clinton, so was a safe haven for voters who couldn’t stand either. Jorgenson, though, ran better than Johnson did in 2012, when he polled 1,275,923, or 1%. Her showing was also better than Ed Clark did in 1980 when he won 921,128, or 1.1%. No other Libertarians have crossed the 1% mark.

Early voting was exceptionally popular in Virginia. This was the first year that Virginia had “no excuses” early voting — an innovation of the new Democratic majority in the General Assembly. It’s hard to tell how popular early voting would have been in a normal year, but the pandemic certainly heightened enthusiasm for the opportunity. Falls Church was the high water mark in Virginia — 85% of the ballots there were cast some way other than by the traditional method of showing up on Election Eay. The lowest early voting turnout was in Lee County; even there, 30% voted absentee, up from 8% four years ago. Del. Mark Cole, R-Spotsylvania, headed the House elections committee when Republicans were in the majority. He told the Richmond Times-Dispatch he’d like to see early voting repealed if Republicans regain the legislature. His constituents might think otherwise, though. In Spotsylvania, nearly 65% of the votes were cast early. In Roanoke and Salem, the figure was also 65%. In Lynchburg, the figure was 50%. One reason Lynchburg’s figure was lower is that Republicans — recognizing that Trump was a lost cause in Virginia — encouraged Liberty University students to vote wherever home was rather than register to vote in the Hill City. On the precinct level, the lowest absentee rate in the state was in Lynchburg’s Third Ward Second Precinct, aka, the Liberty precinct — just 5.2%. However, in the Alvey precinct in Prince William County, 92% voted absentee. (We’re indebted to the Virginia Public Access Project for compiling those figures.)