Editorial: The far-reaching consequences of this year's elections

Here’s one thing that both parties can agree on: This year’s presidential election will tell us what kind of country we are and what kind of country we want to be.
Beyond that, well, opinions vary.
If Donald Trump is reelected — as most incumbent presidents seeking reelection have — he will surely go down in history as one of the most consequential presidents ever. Some might say he already has been, although not all of them mean that as a compliment. He has already reshaped his party. Another four years of Trump will no doubt accelerate the political alignment underway in the country, for better or for worse.
If Joe Biden wins — as challengers have done nine other times, starting with Thomas Jefferson in 1800 — then the question becomes whether Trump is regarded as an accident of history. Biden promises a return to conventional politics, much as Warren Harding in 1920 promised a “return to normalcy.” How much will that be possible, or have we entered an entirely new political era?
This is the first presidential election in our history where the incumbent hasn’t pledged a peaceful transition of power if he loses. It’s also the first election in our modern history where we may not know the winner sometime on election night. Americans will need something that doesn’t come naturally to us — patience.
Virginia has not been regarded as a battleground this time around, but three congressional districts in the state will be closely watched not just for the results but for signs of deeper political trends. Two years ago in the midterms, Democrats Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger narrowly ousted Republican incumbents in the 2nd District in Hampton Roads and the 7th District in the Richmond suburbs. Now we’ll find out whether that suburban realignment was temporary or more permanent in nature. In the 5th District, we’ll find out how far Republicans can go to the right and still win, even in a rural district. Earlier this year, Republicans denied renomination to Denver Riggleman in favor of the much more conservative Bob Good. He’s faced a surprisingly strong challenge from Democrat Cameron Webb, a classic showdown between a Black doctor who served in the Obama White House and a self-described “bright red Biblical and constitutional conservative” in a district that’s home to some of the nation’s most important historical landmarks — from Monticello to Appomattox. And, unfortunately, the site of the 2017 white supremacist march in Charlottesville, an event that Biden says prompted him to enter the race. All things are connected.
Whatever decisions we make Tuesday (or have made over the past few weeks with Virginia’s new extended voting season) we’ll have to live with for the next two years in the case of congressional races, the next four years in the case of the presidential race, or the next six years in the case of our U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Mark Warner and Republican challenger Daniel Gade. One decision, though, we’ll have to live with for a decade or more.
Virginians are voting on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would change the way district lines are drawn. If Amendment One passes, the responsibility would fall to a new commission where Democrats and Republicans would be forced to collaborate on new maps — or risk the Virginia Supreme Court stepping in. If it fails, then the power would remain with the majority party in the General Assembly, which would give Democrats free reign. Neither option really eliminates gerrymandering, although a “yes” vote makes it far less likely than a “no” vote. Whichever way the maps are redrawn, those lines will likely stay in effect until after the census results from 2030 are reported in 2031 — two presidential elections from now.
When Democrats controlled the General Assembly in the past, they cherished the power to draw lines and laughed off Republican calls for a nonpartisan commission. When Republicans took control, they found they liked that power, after all, and Democrats were left making the minority case for a commission. A rare harmonic convergence last year — Republicans fearing they’d lose power, Democrats not fully convinced they’d gain a majority — produced the compromise that’s on the ballot now. Since then, the parties have changed positions again — with Democrats urging a “no” vote against the commission and Republicans pushing a “yes” vote in favor. It’s hard to understand a Republican who would vote “no” and let Democrats unilaterally draw the map; it will be more fascinating to see how many Democratic voters back their party’s candidates but not their party’s new position on redistricting.
There are other questions on some ballots that have even more far-reaching effects. Six localities — Charles City County, Franklin County, Halifax County, Lunenburg County, Tazewell County and Warren County — are holding advisory referenda on whether to take down their Confederate statues. If the counties votes against the statues, those monuments are surely gone. If counties vote to keep them, how long will it be before voters are asked again?
Four other localities — Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth — are holding referenda on whether to allow the first casinos in Virginia. A “yes” vote there is one that, realistically, would never be undone. The arguments pro and con are familiar ones. Pro: Jobs. Con: Sin. A report by the General Assembly’s auditing arm has dimmed the jobs argument — yes, there’d be lots of new jobs, but they’d mostly be low-wage jobs that would lower each region’s median wages. State Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth and a longtime casino advocate, says that a casino “would be like our Amazon.” The facts suggest something far less impressive. Voters should not be gulled by the prospect of their communities striking it rich in terms of jobs — although there would be a nice revenue stream of tax dollars that economically-distressed communities could use. Meanwhile, the General Assembly — reluctantly, at Gov. Ralph Northam’s behest — has committed some of the state’s casino revenue to school construction. Assuming future legislatures don’t undo that promise, that would be a key revenue stream for both rural and urban localities to fix what Northam has called “crumbling schools.” Realistically, though, that money would be years in the future. So yes, this is an election whose effects we’ll be feeling for a long time to come. Vote accordingly.
