Editorial: The governor's race, legal weed, and renamings: an editorial roundup

Perhaps the only way to know for sure is if Youngkin wins and we find out then what gun laws he wants changed — if any.

2. Mississippi isn’t doing Youngkin any favors. The state’s attorney general has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. That was inevitable, but you can imagine Youngkin advisers asking: “Did they have to do that now?”

Youngkin, by his own admission, is trying to avoid talking about abortion for fear of alienating swing voters. He was infamously captured on video telling supporters in Loudoun County why he’s not talking about abortion: “I’m going to be really honest with you. The short answer is in this campaign, I can’t. When I’m governor and I have a majority in the House, we can start going on offense. But as a campaign topic, sadly, that in fact won’t win my independent votes that I have to get.”

Now Mississippi has thrust the issue front and center — and there will likely be developments on this case sometime during the fall campaign. As with guns, we don’t know Youngkin’s true views.

Maybe he was telling supporters the truth when he said he would “take it to the abortionists.” Or maybe he was just telling them what they wanted to hear.