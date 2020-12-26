Editorial: The historical marker Roanoke needs

Roanoke needs a new historical marker.
We probably need more than one, but today we’ll just deal with the one that should be at the corner of 15th Street and Cleveland Avenue Southwest, which was the site of WROV-AM radio when it made the history we’re about to deal with.
This is where late-night radio disc jockey helped turn The Doobie Brothers into the No. 1 band in the country for a time — or at least helped the band get its first No. 1 hit, a story the band mentioned when it was recently inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame.
Reporter Neil Harvey recently wrote about how Roanoke wound up getting a prominent mention in the induction ceremony and former WROV disc jockey Dave Woodson gives an insiders’ account in his commentary piece on the opposite page. By necessity, we’ll recap some of that. Between 1972 and 1974, the Doobie Brothers had five Top 40 hits — “Listen to the Music” hit 11, “Jesus Is Just Alright” made it to 35, “Long Train Runnin’” went to 8, “China Grove” charted at 15 while “Another Park, Another Sunday” went to 32. That song was the first off the band’s 1974 album “What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits” and topping out at 32 wasn’t exactly a great way to kick off a new disc. The band’s lead singer, Tom Johnston, blamed radio stations for pulling the song because of the line “and the radio just seems to bring me down.” Stations were sensitive about that sort of thing. The next single off the album, “Eyes of Silver,” died in the marketplace, never cracking the Top 40 at all.
As Broadcasting magazine later told the story, “the hit single which makes a potential gold album into a potential platinum LP was as yet missing.” Then on the night of Sept. 11, 1974 — a day not yet grimly etched in American memory — WROV music director Chuck Holloway decided to play a “deep cut” off the album on his night shift. Those were the days when a disc jockey could do that sort of thing. (For more on that subject, we refer you to the Tom Petty song “The Last DJ.”) The song he played was “Black Water,” a bouncy, acoustic song with an a cappella section that didn’t much sound like anything else in the Doobies’ catalog, or anything else on the radio at all, for that matter.
The song had been a B-side for “Another Park, Another Sunday,” which is another way of saying the record company didn’t think of it as anything other than filler. (In today’s era of streaming, there are no such things as B-sides, yet another way in which the world has changed.) Holloway, now deceased, later told Broadcasting magazine that he liked all the easy-going musical hooks in the song. He started playing it several times each shift. Fans liked it, too. Within two weeks, it was No. 15 on WROV’s charts, powered by requests and local album sales. “No one was requesting anything else,” Holloway told Broadcasting. “And it was selling 600 albums a week in stores which usually sell only about 600 singles a week.” Soon a former WROV DJ working in Norfolk started playing it there; so did a station in Minneapolis. Woodson tells us that in those days big-market stations rarely played new songs unless they were by guaranteed hit-makers; they waited to see how songs were doing at smaller stations. Think of this in the way that some Broadway musicals don’t start on Broadway — they open in smaller cities then move to Broadway if they’re successful.
WROV-AM had a reputation for being a place where new songs got played. Woodson says WROV was the first in the country to play “The Joker” by Steve Miller, “Go All The Way” by the Raspberries, even “Band on the Run” by Paul McCartney’s Wings.
Woodson says WROV contributed its weekly charts to Radio and Records, an influential industry magazine of the day — and the Minneapolis program director conferred with Holloway about once a week about what was hot in Roanoke and what was not. (And this was before the days of e-mail, children!). Warner Brothers, which originally hadn’t thought much of “Black Water,” now saw the single it needed and re-released the song as an A-side. In March 1975 — time moved more slowly back then — the song hit No. 1.
And that’s Roanoke’s contribution to pop culture in the 20th century. That may not be as important as being the boyhood home of the famed civil rights lawyer Oliver Hill or the site of the Hunton Life Saving and First Aid Crew, the first all-Black volunteer rescue squad in the country — subjects of other historical markers that have gone up recently. But it’s still a contribution, one that shaped what the whole country was listening to in the 1970s. (Thought experiment: If “Black Water” hadn’t happened and the album it was on was considered a flop, would the Doobies have faded away? Instead, the band went on to produce 10 other Top 40 hits, including 1979’s “What a Fool Believes,” the band’s only other No. 1 song).
For music buffs, “Black Water” was unusual in that it wasn’t written by the band’s main songwriters. It was written by Patrick Simmons, the band’s “other” guitarist. He told Guitar Player magazine the song grew out of a riff he was fooling around with while recording one of the band’s earlier albums: “I was sitting out in the studio waiting between takes and I played that part. All the sudden I heard the talk-back go on and [producer] Ted Templeman says: ‘What is that?’ I said: ‘It’s just a little riff that I came up with that I’ve been tweaking with.’ He goes: ‘I love that. You really should write a song using that riff.’”
So he did — during a trip to New Orleans, which explains all the Mississippi River references. Simmons wrote the lyrics “Well if it rains, I don’t care/ Don’t make no difference to me/ Just take that street car that’s goin’ uptown” while riding on the street car through the Garden District — on his way to do laundry. (Even rock stars have to do their own laundry). “The sun was shining while it was pouring rain the way it does down there sometimes,” Simmons told Goldmine magazine. “And the lyrics just came to me there.” As for the rest, “I had been going down to the French Quarter as often as possible and going into the clubs and listening to Dixieland, just hanging out. The first verse is my childhood imaginings of the South from reading ‘Huckleberry Finn’ and ‘Tom Sawyer,’ and the second verse is actually being there and what it’s really like.”