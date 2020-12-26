Editorial: The historical marker Roanoke needs

As Broadcasting magazine later told the story, “the hit single which makes a potential gold album into a potential platinum LP was as yet missing.” Then on the night of Sept. 11, 1974 — a day not yet grimly etched in American memory — WROV music director Chuck Holloway decided to play a “deep cut” off the album on his night shift. Those were the days when a disc jockey could do that sort of thing. (For more on that subject, we refer you to the Tom Petty song “The Last DJ.”) The song he played was “Black Water,” a bouncy, acoustic song with an a cappella section that didn’t much sound like anything else in the Doobies’ catalog, or anything else on the radio at all, for that matter.

The song had been a B-side for “Another Park, Another Sunday,” which is another way of saying the record company didn’t think of it as anything other than filler. (In today’s era of streaming, there are no such things as B-sides, yet another way in which the world has changed.) Holloway, now deceased, later told Broadcasting magazine that he liked all the easy-going musical hooks in the song. He started playing it several times each shift. Fans liked it, too. Within two weeks, it was No. 15 on WROV’s charts, powered by requests and local album sales. “No one was requesting anything else,” Holloway told Broadcasting. “And it was selling 600 albums a week in stores which usually sell only about 600 singles a week.” Soon a former WROV DJ working in Norfolk started playing it there; so did a station in Minneapolis. Woodson tells us that in those days big-market stations rarely played new songs unless they were by guaranteed hit-makers; they waited to see how songs were doing at smaller stations. Think of this in the way that some Broadway musicals don’t start on Broadway — they open in smaller cities then move to Broadway if they’re successful.