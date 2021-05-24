Editorial: The history we overlook

Being Virginians, we often date our history from 1607, the founding of Jamestown.
There are those, such as The New York Times, who believe it should be dated from 1619, when the first Africans arrived — involuntarily. That has stirred up much controversy but both of those dates overlook another date, one that we weren’t taught in school.
That date is 1587. In that year, 20 years before Jamestown and the same year that the English were founding their ill-fated Lost Colony on Roanoke Island, the first Filipinos (and one Japanese boy who was somehow part of the crew) landed in what today we call California.
That date marks the first documented Asian contact with the future continental United States. It’s natural to look at history through our own lens — we grow up learning lots of American history and not so much Canadian history, for instance.
But the American history we’ve learned often comes with filters of its own that leave out lots of details — such as the fact that Filipinos were in California long before John Smith was in Virginia.
They didn’t stay long, just a few days, before they sailed on to their ultimate destination — Acapulco, which had been a center for Spanish trade with Asia since 1565. Still, the point is the history of America isn’t all about white people of European descent or even their descendants of their enslaved African laborers.
In 1635, a land grant at Jamestown showed that one George Menefie listed “Tony, an East Indian,” among his human property. If Menefie was being geographically correct, then there was at least one Asian involved in building England’s first permanent colony in North America.
History is complicated, far more complicated than our textbooks let on.
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Of all the dates on the calendar devoted to a particular ethnic group — Black History Month in February, Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, even the more informal but more commercialized St. Patrick’s Day — this one gets the least attention.
We won’t fix all that today, but maybe we can fix a little of it. We tend to think of Asian-Americans as a relatively new phenomenon in America culture, and it’s true the Asian-American population has grown dramatically since the 1960s, when immigration laws that previously discriminated against those of Asian heritage were changed.
Today, the census estimates that 6.5% of Americans claim at least some Asian heritage. However, as we’ve just seen, Asians and Pacific Islanders have been part of the American story since the beginning — even before the beginning if you’re dating things from 1607.
One of the biggest issues of the 1830s and 1840s (aside from slavery) was who would control the Pacific Northwest — which then was all called Oregon and was claimed by both the United States and Great Britain.
(Eventually we would split the difference). The Oregon Trail occupies a special place in the American mind as settlers poured west. Here’s what neither our popular imagination nor the old video game tell us: By the time those overland pioneers arrived, Pacific Islanders were already living there.
In 1811, John Jacob Astor established his famous trading post at the mouth of the Columbia River. He brought with him 24 people who were identified as Sandwich Islanders although might really have been Hawaiian.
A history compiled by the University of Oregon finds that Hawaiians worked “in significant numbers” in the early settlement of Pacific Northwest. There are still today place names in Oregon that bear Hawaiian origins. They pre-date the Chinese workers who came to work on the Transcontinental Railroad by decades.
If you want an example of history being erased, you need not point to some statue that’s been taken down. You need only point to the photo that was never taken.
We all remember the classic photo of the golden spike, which shows men clambering over the two trains coming from east and west. All but one of the men shown were white.
In fact, most of the workers on the western leg were Chinese. They literally helped tie the country together after the Civil War.
As their “reward,” Congress passed the first immigration laws targeting a specific group of people, culminating with the infamous Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882.
Despite the name, that law still allowed some Asian immigration — diplomats, students, and merchants were the three main exceptions.
And that’s why we find in 1880 the census showed six people of Asian heritage living in just two Virginia counties — Princess Anne (now Virginia Beach) and Henrico — but by 1890 there were small Asian communities in Hampton Roads, Richmond, Southside (Pittsylvania and Campbell County), Roanoke and as far southwest as Washington County.
Hamilton Lombard, a demographer with the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia, helped us dig up that data and offered this analysis.
The list of localities above might seem random but they’re not. They are all along railroads. That’s where the jobs were. Lombard tells us: “Just as most of Virginia’ immigrant population is today concentrated in Northern Virginia, the state’s wealthiest region, in 1890 Virginia’s relatively small immigrant population was also concentrated in its wealthiest region, which then was the corridor between the mines and the port.”
That 1890 census — the first since Roanoke became a city — showed six people of Chinese heritage. The earliest city directory available is from 1898. Under “laundries,” it listed five as “Chinese” — run by Hop Chong, Him Lee, Sam Lee, Sam Wo and Wah Lee. There were four other laundries listed, with names like Dixie Steam Laundry and Ideal Steam Laundry.
Those appear to have been bigger operations but by sheer numbers, most of the Roanoke’s laundries in 1898 were operated by Asian immigrants. (Laundries were a popular gateway business for Chinese immigrants in those days; they required little capital and few language skills.)
Roanoke proudly celebrates other immigrant groups who were part of the city’s boomtown heritage in the late 1800s — we have a Lebanese festival (this year postponed due to the pandemic) and a Greek festival. But we overlook that Asian-Americans have also been part of Roanoke’s story from the beginning.
So here’s a question for historians: What became of those five businessmen from 1898? Are there any photos documenting their enterprises? Sounds like a research project someone could aim to have ready by the next Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.